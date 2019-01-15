SECTIONS
Tokyo court denies bail to Nissan’s ex-chair Carlos Ghosn

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, then Renault Group CEO Carlos Ghosn listens during a media conference at La Defense business district, outside Paris, France. The Tokyo District Court says it’s turned down Nissan former Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s request for release on bail Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, prolonging his detention. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

By AP Reports
at 12:09am
TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo District Court says it has turned down a request by Nissan’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn’s for release on bail, prolonging his detention.

Ghosn, 64, was arrested on Nov. 19 and has been charged with falsifying financial reports in underreporting his income, and with breach of trust in having Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. shoulder investment losses and make payments to a Saudi businessman.

His lawyers requested his release last week.

Tuesday’s decision was expected since Motonari Ohtsuru, one of Ghosn’s lawyers, had warned that suspects in Japan often are detained until their trials start. It could be months before Ghosn’s case goes to trial.

Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades, asserted his innocence in court last week, his first public appearance since his arrest.

