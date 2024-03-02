The driver of a semi-truck was pulled to safety Friday by firefighters following a crash that left the big rig dangling from a bridge across the Ohio River.

The three-vehicle crash on the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge connecting Louisville, Kentucky, to southern Indiana was reported around noon, Louisville Fire Chief Brian O’Neill said during a press conference.

One other person involved in the crash was immediately taken to the hospital and crews set up to rescue the truck driver from the cab.

It took about 40 minutes to set up a rope system and get someone ready to rappel down to the cab and hook the driver up to a safety harness and bring her out safely, O’Neill said.

She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“They train for this type of stuff all the time,” he said about the rescue company.

“This is very much a worst-case scenario.”

Firefighters were prepared and the operation went smoothly because of their training, he said.

“These were some serious heroes here,” he said.

“This was some really professional, well practiced, well trained stuff. They got right out there, got right to her.”

The city held their breath as the @loukyfire made a daring rescue for a semi truck driver off the 2nd Street Bridge. Tonight, I created a special open to @WHAS11 News at 6 showing what those moments felt like. pic.twitter.com/iaNDGSiT5Y — Sarandon Raboin (@sarandon_raboin) March 2, 2024

Louisville Metro Police are investigating the crash and said the bridge remained closed Friday afternoon in both directions.

A safety inspection of the bridge was planned after all vehicles were removed, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

