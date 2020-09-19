Login
Trump Backs Proposed Deal Handing Reins of Chinese-Owned App to American Companies

The logos of Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat are displayed on smartphones in front of a Chinese flag on Sept. 18, 2020, in Paris.Chesnot / Getty ImagesThe logos of Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat are displayed on smartphones in front of a Chinese flag on Sept. 18, 2020, in Paris. (Chesnot / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published September 19, 2020 at 3:05pm
President Donald Trump said Saturday he’s given his “blessing” to a proposed deal between Oracle and Walmart for the U.S. operations of TikTok, the Chinese-owned app he’s targeted for national security and data privacy concerns.

Trump said the proposed deal will result in a new company likely to be based in Texas and under the control of U.S.-based Oracle and Walmart.

“I have given the deal my blessing,” he said. “If they get it done, that’s great. If they don’t, that’s OK too.”

Trump has been targeting TikTok, a popular video-sharing app, as well as WeChat, another Chinese-owned app.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







