SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Trump celebrates North Dakota football champs with fast food

President Donald Trump welcomes 2018 NCAA FCS College Football Champions, The North Dakota State Bison, to the White House in Washington, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 10:55am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is again feting football champions with burgers and fries.

Trump is celebrating the Division 1-winning North Dakota State University football team at the White House with a lunch that includes Big Macs, french fries and Chick-fil-A sandwiches.

Trump served a similar spread that included hundreds of hamburgers to the college football champion Clemson Tigers in January, citing the government shutdown that was underway.

Trump says he could have offered the players chef-prepared food, but, “I know you people.”

The Bison, who have the most titles in the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision, ended the season on Jan. 5 with a 38-24 win over Eastern Washington University.

TRENDING: Massive Alligator Takes the Internet by Storm, Biologist Promises This Is Not a Hoax

Quarterback Easton Stick threw five touchdown passes, including two to Darrius Shepherd, who was named Most Outstanding Player.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Trump celebrates North Dakota football champs with fast food
High court won’t review award to Calif. couple deputies shot
Ginsburg’s recovery prescription: Plenty of opinions
Trump symbolically tightens embargo on Cuba
Guaido Returns to Venezuela Despite Risks
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×