Trump lashes out at Central America, Mexico on border

President Donald Trump speaks before awarding the Medal of Honor to Army Staff Sgt. Travis Atkins with Atkins' son Trevor Oliver, 22, accepting the posthumous recognition for conspicuous gallantry in Iraq in June 2007, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday March 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By AP Reports
Published March 28, 2019 at 11:10am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing Mexican and Central American leaders of doing “nothing” to prevent illegal immigrants from coming to the United States.

His tweet comes just one day after his Homeland Security secretary met with some of those same leaders to hammer out an agreement aimed at reducing the number of migrants streaming north.

Trump’s tweet risked undermining his administration’s diplomatic efforts on immigration, and came as Mexico said it planned to set up a “containment belt” of federal forces to stem an increasing flow of Central American migrants.

Trump also suggested he’d shut the U.S.-Mexico border — a threat he’s floated before — as U.S. border officials stressed immigration enforcement is at the breaking point.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

