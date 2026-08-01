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A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent vets passengers at the border between Canada and the U.S.
A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent vets passengers at the border between Canada and the U.S. (John M. Chase / Getty Images)

Federal Authorities Seize $28 Million in Counterfeit Watches

 By Michael Austin  August 1, 2026 at 3:30am
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U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the recent seizure of 200 counterfeit watches — amounting to a potential of $28 million in fraud.

A July 17 release from the agency said that the shipment, seized at the Port of Louisville, was sent from Hong Kong and bound for Illinois.

The package was pulled for inspection, leading to the discovery with the 200 watches bearing supposed Audemars Piguet trademarks.

Audemars Piguet is a Swiss luxury brand.

If the watches had been sold at suggested retail price, they would have been valued at $28 million — or $140,000 per watch.

“Counterfeit goods are poor quality products costing U.S. businesses billions of dollars a year while robbing our country of jobs and tax revenues,” Louisville’s Port Director, Philip Onken, said in a statement.

“Officers are trained to identify illicit shipments and work diligently for American consumers by stopping the flow of unlawful trade.”

Also at the Port of Louisville, authorities seized 375 counterfeit Audemars Piguet watches with a more than $54 million potential sale price.

Customs and Border Protection noted in the release that “illegitimate sales are some of the most profitable transnational crimes.”

“Counterfeiters sell inauthentic versions of popular products in response to trends, often through online sources, which adversely impacts legitimate U.S. businesses,” the release added.

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Such items could include perfumes, cosmetics, fashion pieces, jewelry, and other luxury items.

They could also include unsafe automotive parts or electronics — posing a “serious health and safety risks to American consumers as they are often made with substandard or harmful materials.”

The rise of e-commerce has led to “large volumes of low-value, small packages being imported into the U.S.”

“Many counterfeit seizures occur in the international mail and express environments, which are channels through which small, e-commerce packages destined for the U.S. travel,” the agency added.

“Many of these shipments contain counterfeit goods that pose the same health, safety, and economic security risks as large, containerized shipments.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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