Trump to call for investment in artificial intelligence

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order directing federal agencies to prioritize research and development in the field of artificial intelligence.

The plan, called the American AI Initiative, is intended to enhance national and economic security and improve Americans’ quality of life.

It directs federal agencies to make data and computing resources more available to artificial intelligence experts while maintaining security and confidentiality.

It also says federal agencies will establish guidance to ensure the new technologies are developed in a safe, trustworthy way.

The initiative calls on federal agencies to help workers gain relevant skills through fellowships, apprenticeships, training programs and computer science education.

A senior administration official said the plan does not include funding details and it’s up to Congress to appropriate money.

