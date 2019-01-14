TV: Kyrgyz cargo plane crashes near Tehran, crew feared dead

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says a Boeing 707 Kyrgyz cargo plane has crashed west of Tehran amid severe weather and that there are fears all 10 crew members have been killed.

The TV says a fire engulfed the plane immediately after the crash in the town of Safadasht. It’s about 50 kilometers, or 30 miles, southwest of Tehran. It says rescue teams, including ambulances and a helicopter, have rushed to the site of the crash.

The report says the crash occurred as the plane was making a landing approach heading for the wrong airport and trying to land at a non-commercial airport near a residential area instead of a cargo airport some 4 kilometers, or 2.5 miles away.

The plane was carrying a cargo of meat from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to Iran.

