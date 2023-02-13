U-Haul Strikes Multiple Pedestrians in NYC, Suspect Apprehended After Being Surrounded by Police

Police have stopped a U-Haul truck and detained the driver after reports that the vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in New York City on Monday.

The driver of the truck fled the scene after mounting a sidewalk in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn and injuring several people, authorities said.

DEVELOPING: U-Haul truck strikes multiple pedestrians in New York City in possible ‘terrorism incident’#Brooklyn l #NY

Police report numerous people are injured following the ramming. Bomb squad units have been requested to the scene immediately.

This is a developing situation. pic.twitter.com/5IsjPvrLfX — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) February 13, 2023

Police stopped the truck near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan. Details were not immediately available.







The incident coincided with the start of the death penalty phase in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight people in 2017 by mowing them down with a truck.

It was not clear whether the two events were related.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.