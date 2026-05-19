Mosque Targeted in Shooting Had Shocking Ties to 9/11, and Imam Supported October 7 Massacre of Jewish Civilians

While the motive for the mass shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego is still unknown, there has been renewed attention on the mosque’s history and past connections to individuals linked to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The New York Post described the mosque as one of the largest Islamic centers in California and noted that it has been the subject of national attention since the early 2000s.

According to the report, two of the 9/11 hijackers, Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar, attended the mosque while living in San Diego before the attacks. Federal investigators later examined their activities in the city and their connections to members of the local Muslim community.

The mosque’s current imam, Taha Hassane, has faced criticism for comments regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Days after the Hamas attack, Hassane posted a video where he reportedly said, “This did not start last week or on October 7. This is the result of brutal Zionist occupation and genocide.”

“Resistance is justified when people are under occupation and don’t let them change that narrative,” the Islamic cleric added.







According to watchdog group Canary Mission, Selma Hassane, his daughter, “promoted incitement, spread hatred of Israel,” and “engaged in anti-Israel activism” with several social media posts and reposts.

According to a group called StopAntisemitism, Hassane’s wife, Lallia Allali, posted graphic images depicting a Star of David in the act of killing babies, with the caption “The Devil Is Killing” under the image.

It appears she has removed her Facebook profile; attached is a screen record including another post Lallia Allali shared stating the actual horror is Israel. pic.twitter.com/eEUNS0w2PD — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 28, 2023

Neighbors told the New York Post that tension existed between the mosque and the local community, including a nearby Hebrew language charter school which one mother said “grew uncomfortable.”

Local journalist and mother Stella Escobedo shared that “Hassane was supposed to bridge all the communities, but quickly became a hostile figure.”

The FBI and local police are continuing to investigate the motive behind the attack.







Among those killed was a mosque security guard who community members said tried to protect worshippers during the shooting.

The attack happened shortly before Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays in Islam.

Authorities said the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Officials continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses in the San Diego community.

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