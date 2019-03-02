US ambassador hits out at critics of American agriculture

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Britain has attacked what he described as a “smear” campaign against American agriculture by interests with a protectionist agenda.

Woody Johnson said in an article published in the Daily Telegraph on Saturday that U.S. food products are safe, and that scare stories about “chlorine-washed chicken” and “hormone-pumped beef” are being used to mislead the public. The comments come as Britain prepares to negotiate its own trade deals with the U.S. and other countries after Brexit.

Johnson says American producers use “scientific” and “technological” tools to feed a growing global population in contrast to the European Union’s “Museum of Agriculture.”

The U.K.’s National Farmers Union has raised concerns about U.S. practices, saying trade deals shouldn’t allow imports produced “to lower standards than those required of British farmers.”

