SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

US ambassador hits out at critics of American agriculture

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 4:58am
Modified March 2, 2019 at 5:04am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Britain has attacked what he described as a “smear” campaign against American agriculture by interests with a protectionist agenda.

Woody Johnson said in an article published in the Daily Telegraph on Saturday that U.S. food products are safe, and that scare stories about “chlorine-washed chicken” and “hormone-pumped beef” are being used to mislead the public. The comments come as Britain prepares to negotiate its own trade deals with the U.S. and other countries after Brexit.

Johnson says American producers use “scientific” and “technological” tools to feed a growing global population in contrast to the European Union’s “Museum of Agriculture.”

The U.K.’s National Farmers Union has raised concerns about U.S. practices, saying trade deals shouldn’t allow imports produced “to lower standards than those required of British farmers.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







US ambassador hits out at critics of American agriculture
German leader clarifies stance on student climate protests
French yellow vests protest for 16th straight weekend
London Stansted Airport shut for hours after aborted takeoff
Russian Nobel winner Alferov dies at 88
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×