WJ Wire
US Customs and Border Protection reports its largest fentanyl bust ever, seizing 254 pounds of the opioid in Arizona

By AP Reports
at 11:18am
NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — US Customs and Border Protection reports its largest fentanyl bust ever, seizing 254 pounds of the opioid in Arizona.

