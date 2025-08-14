Share
News
Jerry Jones arrives at the premiere of "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys" in Los Angeles, California, on Monday.
Jerry Jones arrives at the premiere of "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys" in Los Angeles, California, on Monday. (Richard Shotwell - Invision / AP)

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Cancer Diagnosis, Credits 'Experimental' Drug

 By The Associated Press  August 14, 2025 at 4:00am
Share

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones credited an experimental trial drug for successfully treating advanced melanoma as he disclosed his cancer diagnosis publicly for the first time.

Jones revealed his illness in a documentary series called “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys,” which will debut on Netflix next week. The 82-year-old Jones then told The Dallas Morning News how he was initially diagnosed in June 2010 and underwent two surgeries on his lung and two on his lymph nodes over the next 10 years after skin cancer cells metastasized to other parts of his body.

“Well, you don’t like to think about your mortality, but I was so fortunate to have some great people that sent me in the right direction,” Jones said after practice on Wednesday. “I got to be part of a trial that was propitious. It really worked. It’s called PD-1 [therapy], and it really, really, really worked.”

First-year Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer described Jones’ fight with cancer as an “amazing story” and praised him for going public.

“I’m glad that Jerry shared it, just because I think it gives people hope,” Schottenheimer said Wednesday. “It gives people the strength to say, … ‘Hey, you can beat this.’”

Schottenheimer, 51, used his last news conference of the Cowboys’ nearly month-long stay in Southern California to talk about his own cancer diagnosis. He underwent surgery in 2003 for thyroid cancer at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Then-Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder helped arrange Schottenheimer’s treatment two years after firing his father, Marty Schottenheimer, as coach. Brian Schottenheimer was Washington’s quarterbacks coach during the 2001 season, the same year Snyder himself was treated for thyroid cancer.

“It doesn’t discriminate against anybody,” Schottenheimer said. “And mine was certainly less serious, but I was 28 when I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Nothing like Stage 4, nothing like what Jerry and other people have to go through. But you hear that word ‘cancer,’ and it scares the hell out of you.”

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Cancer Diagnosis, Credits 'Experimental' Drug
House Oversight Committee Subpoenas the Clintons, Comey, Mueller, and Six Others
African Nation Agrees to Accept Deportees from the US
Tennessee Carries Out First-of-Its-Kind Execution on Triple Murderer After Supreme Court Intervenes
Caitlin Clark's Nightmare Stalker Exposed, Sentenced: 55-Year-Old Doomsday Prophet in 'Imaginary' Love Affair
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation