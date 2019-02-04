US Rep. Neal building case to subpoena Trump tax returns

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal is moving ahead with plans to subpoena President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

A spokesman for Neal said in an email Monday that the Massachusetts Democrat is in the process of consulting with lawyers from the U.S. House and the Joint Committee on Taxation “to determine the appropriate legal steps to go forward with this unprecedented request.”

The comments come as billionaire investor and Democratic activist Tom Steyer purchased television ads pressuring Neal to subpoena Trump’s tax returns and vote to start impeachment hearings in the Democratic-controlled House.

Trump broke with decades of precedent when he refused to release his taxes during the 2016 campaign. He said he was being audited, even though IRS officials have said taxpayers under audit are free to release their returns.

