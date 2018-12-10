US sanctions 3 North Korean officials for human rights abuse

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on three senior North Korean officials for human rights abuses in the isolated country.

U.S. officials say the sanctions are intended to call attention to “brutal” censorship and human rights abuses as well as the death of American captive Otto Warmbier (WARM’-beer).

The Treasury Department says the officials have important roles in government agencies previously placed under sanctions. It was not clear what role any had in the treatment of the 22-year-old student from Ohio who died after being detained in North Korea last year.

The sanctions announced Monday freeze any U.S. assets the officials may have and make it illegal for any U.S. entity to conduct financial transactions with them.

The two countries are seeking to negotiate an end to North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.