WJ Wire
US stocks rise broadly after Trump postpones tariff increase

FILE- In this Feb. 8, 2019, file photo trader Daniel Trimble works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Monday, Feb. 25. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 8:09am
Modified February 25, 2019 at 9:34am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks moved broadly higher on Wall Street after President Donald Trump agreed to hold off on raising tariffs on Chinese goods, which would have escalated a damaging trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Investors had been growing increasingly optimistic over the last two weeks that the U.S. and China were moving closer to a resolution in the trade tiff. The fight is over U.S. complaints that Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology.

Information technology and industrial companies led the gains. Consumer goods and utility companies lagged the overall market.

The nations faced a March 1 deadline that would have increased punitive duties on $200 billion in Chinese imports. Trump did not set a new deadline. He said there had been “productive talks” on some of the more difficult issues and he’s willing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping if negotiations progress.

The trade war and its hefty tariffs have already raised prices and costs for businesses and consumers. Any additional escalation could shake investor confidence as an economic slowdown looms over China and Europe.

Elsewhere, oil prices fell after Trump said they were getting too high. Industrial giant General Electric rose after it announced plans to sell a biotech unit. Spark Therapeutics doubled after pharmaceutical giant Roche offered to buy the gene therapy developer.

The gains come as investors have a full schedule of economic and corporate news to consider this week.

Retailers, including Macy’s, will report their latest financial results this week. The Commerce Department will release fourth-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled for two days of Congressional testimony this week.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones Industrial average rose 167 points, or 0.6 percent, to 26,198 as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. The S&P 500 index 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq composite 0.9 percent.

OVERSEAS: China’s main index, The Shanghai Composite, jumped to an eight-month high. Progress with U.S.-China trade talks helped lift markets broadly in Asia and Europe.

GE SHEDS WEIGHT: General Electric is selling its biopharma business to Danaher for $21.4 billion. The sale is yet another step for GE to become smaller. The stock surged 12.7 percent.

GE has been divesting businesses since getting hurt in the financial crisis a decade ago. It slashed its dividend in October along with ousting CEO John Flannery. It also plans to downsize its Boston headquarters.

SPARKS: Spark Therapeutics doubled in value after pharmaceutical giant Roche offered to by the gene therapy company for about $4.8 billion.

Roche is snapping up the company as the industry as its rivals also look to gene therapy as a way to build up their potential drug pipelines. The focus is treatment for rare diseases, which often involves very costly drugs.

ENERGY: Trump criticized the rising price of oil in an early morning tweet, sending prices lower. U.S. crude lost 1.6 percent to $56.34 per barrel in New York. Prices are up 23 percent so far this year.

Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 1.8 percent to $65.92 per barrel in London.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







