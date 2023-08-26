Share
U.S. runners Alexis Holmes and Quanera Hayes fail to make the final baton exchange in a women's 4x400-meter relay heat Saturday during the World Championships in track and field in Budapest, Hungary. The U.S. 4x400 team was disqualified during the event.
US Women's Team Disqualified in Preliminary Round at World Championships

 By The Associated Press  August 26, 2023 at 11:43am
The American women’s 4×400-meter relay team was disqualified from the preliminary round at the world championships in track and field on Saturday after its third and fourth runners in the four-lap race bungled the baton exchange.

The championships are being held in Budapest, Hungary.

Quanera Hayes missed on several attempts to hand the stick to anchor runner Alexis Holmes. When they finally did make the exchange, they were outside of the legal passing zone.

It is the latest chapter in a long stretch of problems for Team USA in the relays, though a mishap in this longer relay is relatively rare because none of the runners are going as fast and there isn’t as much traffic.

With runners such as Allyson Felix, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Dalilah Muhammad leading the way in recent years, this has been as close to a sure thing as there is for the United States, which has won this race at seven of the past eight world championships.

Tucker Carlson Takes Shot at Fellow Ex-Fox News Anchor: 'B***** Little Man'
This year, the U.S. team won’t even make the final.

The American men and women were due to race in the 4×100-meter relay Saturday evening.

