One California university has shut down its campus and shunted all classes online for the rest of the spring term due to protesters who have occupied multiple college buildings.

California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt’s actions come amid campus protests that have damaged universities and their reputations from Columbia to USC.

On Friday, the Northern California university announced the action due to the anti-Israel protest that convulsed the campus in violence Monday and blocked access to multiple buildings, according to KPIX-TV.

“Campus is now closed through May 10, and work and academic instruction will be remote as individuals continue to occupy Siemens Hall and Nelson Hall East,” the school posted.

“The occupation of Siemens Hall and Nelson Hall East is causing ongoing inability to open other campus facilities. Since Monday night, protestors have attempted several times to break into multiple locked buildings with the intention of either locking themselves in, vandalizing, or stealing equipment. Vandalism and theft have continued across campus,” the notice said.

Cal Poly Humboldt students reportedly took over a university building protesting Israel before the cops were sent in. Kinda looks like J6 footage

pic.twitter.com/RO0Ft3AYcJ — Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) April 23, 2024

The school said Saturday that it would enforce what it called a “hard closure of campus.”

“Individuals are prohibited from entering or being on campus without permission,” the school announced. “This closure means that nobody without authorization by University Police is allowed on the campus.

Was closing campus the right decision? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Anyone on campus without permission is subject to citation or arrest,” it added.

“Students who live on campus in residence halls are presumed to have permission to remain in the limited area of the hall they live in and dining facilities. Until further updates, student residents do not have permission to be in other parts of campus,” the college posted.

The Lost Coast Outpost said that as of Saturday afternoon, a large police presence was visible on the campus.

“Those who are staying in there are not staying in there for noble causes,” University President Tom Jackson said, according to the Eureka Times-Standard.

“They’re criminals,” he added.

Cal Poly Humboldt students taking over a building on campus by force and renaming it “INTIFADA HALL” and I’m supposed to believe that these protests are peaceful and antisemitism has nothing to do with it? Give me a break https://t.co/iMagTiIRZZ — 🎗️Elisheva 2.0 ✡︎ אלישבע🎗️ (@matzahthottie) April 27, 2024



Speaking before the college decided to close, Jackson pooh-poohed votes of no confidence from the academic Senate and California Faculty Association that blamed him for bringing police onto the campus to quell the protest.

“I’m too busy trying to keep campus open and find a successful solution to an illegal occupation,” Jackson said. “Faculty have a lot more important things, like teaching, to be worried about.”

Jackson also said the campus closure could impact commencement, currently scheduled for May 11, the day after the closure edict ends, according to the East Bay Times.

On Tuesday, the university noted that “hateful graffiti has been painted on university property. The University condemns in the strongest terms all forms of hatred, bigotry, and violence. Anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, hatred, and bigotry in all forms have no place at Cal Poly Humboldt.”

“The University supports free speech through open dialogue that is respectful and constructive. That does not include behavior that involves destroying and damaging property, and disrupting students, faculty, and staff from learning, teaching, and working.

“Everyone deserves to be in an environment where everyone can feel safe, included, and respected,” the school posted.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.