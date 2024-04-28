Share
California University Closes Campus Through End of Semester as Anti-Israel Protests Go Too Far

 By Jack Davis  April 28, 2024 at 5:15am
One California university has shut down its campus and shunted all classes online for the rest of the spring term due to protesters who have occupied multiple college buildings.

California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt’s actions come amid campus protests that have damaged universities and their reputations from Columbia to USC.

On Friday, the Northern California university announced the action due to the anti-Israel protest that convulsed the campus in violence Monday and blocked access to multiple buildings, according to KPIX-TV.

“Campus is now closed through May 10, and work and academic instruction will be remote as individuals continue to occupy Siemens Hall and Nelson Hall East,” the school posted.

“The occupation of Siemens Hall and Nelson Hall East is causing ongoing inability to open other campus facilities. Since Monday night, protestors have attempted several times to break into multiple locked buildings with the intention of either locking themselves in, vandalizing, or stealing equipment. Vandalism and theft have continued across campus,” the notice said.

The school said Saturday that it would enforce what it called a “hard closure of campus.”

“Individuals are prohibited from entering or being on campus without permission,” the school announced. “This closure means that nobody without authorization by University Police is allowed on the campus.

Was closing campus the right decision?

“Anyone on campus without permission is subject to citation or arrest,” it added.

“Students who live on campus in residence halls are presumed to have permission to remain in the limited area of the hall they live in and dining facilities. Until further updates, student residents do not have permission to be in other parts of campus,” the college posted.

The Lost Coast Outpost said that as of Saturday afternoon, a large police presence was visible on the campus.

“Those who are staying in there are not staying in there for noble causes,” University President Tom Jackson said, according to the Eureka Times-Standard.

“They’re criminals,” he added.

Speaking before the college decided to close, Jackson pooh-poohed votes of no confidence from the academic Senate and California Faculty Association that blamed him for bringing police onto the campus to quell the protest.

“I’m too busy trying to keep campus open and find a successful solution to an illegal occupation,” Jackson said. “Faculty have a lot more important things, like teaching, to be worried about.”

Jackson also said the campus closure could impact commencement, currently scheduled for May 11, the day after the closure edict ends, according to the East Bay Times.

On Tuesday, the university noted that “hateful graffiti has been painted on university property. The University condemns in the strongest terms all forms of hatred, bigotry, and violence. Anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, hatred, and bigotry in all forms have no place at Cal Poly Humboldt.”

“The University supports free speech through open dialogue that is respectful and constructive. That does not include behavior that involves destroying and damaging property, and disrupting students, faculty, and staff from learning, teaching, and working.

“Everyone deserves to be in an environment where everyone can feel safe, included, and respected,” the school posted.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation