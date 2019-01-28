Venezuela official: US in talks to improve frosty relations

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The top U.S. envoy in Caracas has been meeting with officials of President Nicolas Maduro’s government to try to ease heightened tensions, despite the two countries having cut ties, Venezuela’s foreign minister said Monday.

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza appeared on state TV holding up photos of U.S. Charge d’Affaires James Story and a top Venezuelan government official as proof.

“We are acting in good faith from Venezuela,” Arreaza said. “We aspire to see the U.S. also cooperate in good faith.”

The two countries broke relations last week after U.S. President Donald Trump recognized opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, even as embattled socialist Maduro holds the reins of power.

In the ensuing standoff, U.S. officials have labeled Maduro a “dictator” and called for him to step down, while Maduro has accused the White House of leading a coup to overthrow him and plunder Venezuela’s vast oil and gold resources.

Maduro recalled Venezuelan diplomats from the U.S. and ordered all U.S. Embassy staff out of the country, but later backtracked to try to open a dialogue over the issue.

Arreaza said that Story met with Venezuelan government officials over four consecutive days last week, including Wednesday, the day Guaido declared himself interim president, sparking violent clashes between demonstrators and the National Guard.

The communications are aimed at creating an open dialogue between the U.S. and Maduro’s government, Arreaza said. The U.S. government didn’t immediately confirm whether the meetings took place.

