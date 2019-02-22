Virginia Gov. Northam meets with civil rights leaders

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has met with civil rights leaders at the Executive Mansion a day after forgoing a racial reconciliation event at a historically black school that student leaders asked him not to attend.

Northam met with members of the so-called Richmond 34 on Friday morning for breakfast. It’s a group of 34 Virginia Union University students who protested segregation and sought to integrate the dining facility at a Thalhimers department store nearly 60 years ago.

Northam has been mired in scandal over a racist yearbook photo and an admission of wearing blackface earlier this month. Students at the VUU asked him not to attend the school’s commemoration of the Richmond 34 Thursday.

The Democratic governor told his guests Friday he’s trying to “bring good from what happened.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.