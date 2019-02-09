SECTIONS
Virginia Legislative Black Caucus calls for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to step down as he faces sexual assault allegations

Virginia Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax smiles during the senate session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. A California woman has accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting her 15 years ago. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

By AP Reports
Published at 7:42pm
Modified February 8, 2019 at 7:46pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Legislative Black Caucus calls for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to step down as he faces sexual assault allegations.

