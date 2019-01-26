Zanardi’s special steering wheel slows his drive at Daytona

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Alex Zanardi was full of nervous energy as he waited his turn to drive in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

He expected to pull out of the pits and race as hard as possible in his long-awaited return to North America.

But his steering wheel didn’t work.

Neither did the backup and the yearlong project by BMW to allow Zanardi to race at Daytona International Speedway without his prosthetic legs nearly ended before the Italian even got on track.

“My steering wheel was dead, not connected to the car,” Zanardi said. “I was ready to jump out of the car and it would have been the shortest stint of my life.”

TRENDING: Watchdogs Warn that Border Wall GoFundMe Donors Are Taking a Huge Risk

It would also have been a heartbreaking end to Zanardi’s magical appearance at Daytona.

He’s been the star attraction at an event that is stuffed with exotic cars, an infield festival and the top sports car drivers in the world. But just as Zanardi was about to turn the car over to his teammate, the steering wheel locked into place, powered up, and allowed him to drive away.

“The steering wheel is the brain of the car, you’re controlling everything out of it,” Zanardi said. “I power the car with the steering wheel, the throttle mechanism. If the steering wheel isn’t interacting with the car, the car won’t work.”

Zanardi’s legs were severed above his knees in a 2001 crash during a CART race in Germany and although the two-time CART champion has raced in touring cars in the 17 years since the accident, this trip to Daytona has been a journey with longtime partner BMW. The idea was to develop new technology that would give Zanardi another global stage to inspire through his positive attitude and multitude of accomplishments.

After losing his legs, Zanardi took up hand cycling and has won four gold medals — six total medals — over two Paralympic games. He plans %href_on(file:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.