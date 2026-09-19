Apple's Siri AI Will Mine Your iPhone's Inbox, Camera Roll and Most Private Data

Apple’s revamped voice assistant can dig through users’ private data and act on what it finds.

The company unveiled Siri AI, an artificial intelligence assistant that can reach into the personal text messages, photos and emails across a user’s device to perform tasks for the user, as part of its release of Apple Intelligence for iOS 27, according to Apple’s Monday newsroom announcement. These features arrive more than two years after the company’s June 2024 preview of this personalized Siri.

“Built on Apple Intelligence, this new version of Siri draws on personal context understanding to help users find what they need in the moment across messages, emails, photos, and more,” Apple stated in the announcement.

Siri AI has the ability to draft emails, edit photos and even act upon content actively displayed on an Apple user’s screen, according to the announcement.

The new revamped Siri is able to mimic how users write to individual contacts over email and text with its writing tools, the announcement states.

Apple’s AI also proofreads seemingly all of a user’s writing.

“Apple Intelligence now automatically proofreads for users as they type across the system, including within most third-party apps,” the announcement continues.

Apple Intelligence models are designed to be “privacy-first” and larger models run on Private Cloud Compute servers inaccessible to Apple, according to the company’s announcement.

Apple did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

“Take a tour of the latest updates, including the introduction of Siri AI, an entirely new version of Siri that draws on your personal context and helps you search for content or take action across a variety of apps,” Apple’s App Store said in a Monday post on X, announcing Siri AI’s addition to its iOS 27 update.

With these AI features, Apple Watch will be able to pull the last 15 seconds of a conversation and turn it into text so a user can replay what people just said to them, according to the announcement. This audio feature has not yet been released.

Competition in the AI industry will be “the single biggest challenge” for hardware chief John Ternus, Brian Mulberry, an Apple stock owner and chief market strategist at Zacks Investment Management, told Reuters. Ternus became Apple’s new CEO on Sept. 1.

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