Faith
Archaeologists Unearth Amazing Biblical Site in Jerusalem: It May Be the Site Where Christ Performed a Miracle

 By Michael Austin  September 13, 2025 at 5:30am
Archaeologists believe they have discovered a wall that helped to compose the Pool of Siloam, where Jesus performed a key miracle.

The wall, which is 39 feet tall and nearly three millennia old, was built in Jerusalem for water collection in the Pool of Siloam. Jesus healed a lame beggar there, as recorded in the Gospel of John.

Itamar Berko of the Israel Antiquities Authority said that the discovery offers a tangible link to the New Testament narrative, according to a statement in The U.K. Telegraph published on Aug. 29.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




