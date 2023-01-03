Archbishop Calls Faithful to a 3-Day Fast for Jan. 6 Detainees

As America nears the two-year mark since the Capitol incursion rocked Washington, D.C., a top Roman Catholic leader is calling for a fast to support those who are behind bars for their alleged roles in the incident.

On Jan. 6. 2021, hundreds of thousands of Americans descended on Washington on the day Congress was scheduled to certify the results of the 2020 election. After a rally featuring former President Donald Trump, many protesters swept toward Capitol Hill, where after meeting little resistance they entered the Capitol, causing Congress to suspend its session.

Since then, 964 people have been charged with crimes for their participation in the events of that day, according to Insider.

Of those, 465 people have entered guilty pleas, while others remain in jail awaiting trial.

According to Human Events, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, the former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, will fast from Tuesday through Friday.

“I hope that this initiative will find many adherents, in a spirit of true reparation of the innumerable sins and grave betrayals committed,” he said in a letter.

“I can only encourage and bless this commendable gesture of penance, to be accompanied by prayer — above all the Holy Rosary — for the beloved Nation which I had the privilege of knowing during my office as Apostolic Nuncio,” he said.

Vigano issued his support for fasting in a letter to Joseph McBride, who as the lawyer defending many charged for their roles in the events of Jan. 6, said he would also fast for those days.

“My job as an American Catholic Civil Rights Attorney is to defend the persecuted Christ every January Sixer in the most devoted and intelligent way possible,” McBride said.

Are Jan. 6 detainees being treated fairly? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Archbishop Vigano’s example of outspoken leadership and piety has deeply influenced my personal life and professional work. As such, I could think of no better person to contact for support during this crucial time,” he said.

Activist Ali Alexander said supporters of the Jan. 6 protests and participants “have been persecuted, canceled, and prevented from coalescing as a community of believers and patriots.”

“In 2023, all of that changes. This period of fasting and prayer will be the beginning of our fight back in this truly spiritual war,” he said.

Activist Julie Kelly said that the protesters need support because the hunt for people to arrest in connection with the incursion continues.

“They are closing in on a thousand total defendants, and the DOJ has warned that they are going to look for a thousand more. Here we are almost two years later; they are still rounding up Trump supporters, destroying their lives, throwing them in prison, and ruining their families. It’s really tragic,” she said in a recent appearance on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.

“Yes, those who committed violent crimes should obviously be prosecuted. But that’s not what’s happening here. This is a political targeting using the most powerful government agencies we have to crush people, and it’s really just terrifying,” she said.

Last week, the House panel charged with investigating the incursion reached the end of its work, and dropped its subpoena against Trump, according to the Associated Press.

Trump responded to that by posting on his Truth Social platform.

“Was just advised that the Unselect Committee of political Thugs has withdrawn the Subpoena of me concerning the January 6th Protest of the CROOKED 2020 Presidential Election. They probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in Court. Perhaps the FBI’s involvement in RIGGING the Election played into their decision. In any event, the Subpoena is DEAD!” he wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.