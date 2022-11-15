Ariz. Voter: It Was Almost Like Polling Volunteers Wanted Me Not to Vote

Election integrity and the ability to safely, accurately and efficiently tabulate votes are a bedrock of American democracy.

So why did so many American voters struggle to even cast their ballot?

The Western Journal set out to investigate what was going on in its own backyard. (The Western Journal is based in Arizona.)

We took a look at and analyzed multiple videos sent in by former publisher Floyd Brown.

Here’s just one example of how difficult it was to vote — in the voter’s own words.

You can watch the video above.

In it, an Arizona voter describes the highly peculiar way that a poll worker was “helping” him find a new polling location.

“I arrived there, and they said that the tabulating machines were down, but the poll worker proceeded to give me addresses [for other voting sites], which seemed like they were way out of the way,” the voter said. “Which was kind of odd to me.”

The kicker? The poll worker had allegedly addressed the voter in a way that, as the voter described, seemed like she was trying to actively discourage him.

“It almost sounded like she was trying to dissuade me from voting.”

If there were just one example of a voter struggling to cast their ballot, The Western Journal might have dismissed it as pure happenstance.

But this is far from the only instance.

