One creep found himself on the receiving end of an unforgettable lesson at the hands of an armed and fearless teacher in Texas.

As reported by KHOU-TV in Houston, the incident began just before midnight July 28, after an unidentified man followed a teenager off a bus on Houston’s east side.

As the 15-year-old girl walked into an apartment complex, the man followed her in and grabbed her hair and attacked her, the station reported. The girl screamed for help.

On hearing this from his own apartment, middle school teacher David Garza knew he had to act.

“I looked out of the window and I saw a man beating up a woman on the ground,” Garza told the station. “He was trying to take her clothes off.

“I ran upstairs, I grabbed my pistol, and then I came outside and asked ‘what’s going on?'”

It’s at this point, Garza says, the girl screamed, “I’m 15, help me!”

Garza turned his firearm on the suspect and the victim ran to safety.

“He took his hands off her right away,” Garza said. “He went chasing after her, I went chasing after him and she got away.”

Fleeing for his life from a pistol-packing teacher is a lesson this punk is unlikely to forget anytime soon.

The girl escaped to a friend’s apartment while Garza screened her from the suspect.

“At first I was scared because I really thought she was about to get raped,” a neighbor who saw the attack told KHOU.

“I think if [Garza] didn’t come out, she probably would have got raped or something.”

Part of the attack, and Garza’s heroic action to it, was captured on a surveillance camera. Video shows Garza, apparently clad only in his underwear, didn’t even bother to get dressed, underscoring how serious the situation was.

KHOU’s report is below:







Garza’s armed protection of this young woman is exactly one of the uses the Constitution’s framers had in mind when they were building their government.

An armed and responsible citizenry is the most basic defense against crime and tyranny. There’s a reason it is so prominently featured in the country’s foundational document — and there’s a reason the left is working so hard to strip it away.

Garza insists he’s no hero.

“I was scared, too. I’m not going to lie,” Garza told KHOU. “But she needed help more than I was afraid, so I had to do it.”

