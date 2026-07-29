Mamdani Slammed for 'Reckless and Foolish' Doxxing of Thousands of Wealthy New Yorkers

Revolutionaries often approach their peak destructive capabilities after they begin feeling their oats.

For instance, Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City, an avowed socialist buoyed by a string of recent political successes, might have endangered the lives of wealthy New Yorkers when, according to the New York Post, his administration published the full names and addresses of every property owner targeted by the state’s new pied-à-terre tax.

Republican Council Minority Leader David Carr of Staten Island called it a “reckless and foolish move.”

The city’s Department of Finance published the searchable database. It “purports to cover all unoccupied, non-primary residences in the five boroughs worth north of $1 million,” per the Post.

According to Crain’s New York Business, the luxury tax on second homes would hit roughly 31,000 properties.

The Post, however, counted more than 960,000 residences and individuals potentially subject to the tax — far more than originally estimated.

That also means, of course, more people subject to the Mamdani administration’s doxxing.

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“Most of the people on that list aren’t billionaires by any stretch — they’re people that believed in NYC, worked hard and bought a second home,” nonprofit business executive Steve Fulop said. “All this does is make people feel less safe in their own city, and less welcome in it.”

Indeed, the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson occurred in New York City in December 2024. Leftist malcontent Luigi Mangione stands accused of the crime.

Moreover, this kind of behavior will certainly drive wealthy people out of the city.

“All the mayor is doing is tanking the luxury home market in NYC and sending millions of dollars in real estate business to other states. But the upside is Mamdani is a shoo-in for ‘Realtor of the Year’ in Texas and Florida,” Carr said.

Mamdani also received criticism for the glee with which he announced the tax last week.

Thursday on the social media platform X, the mayor told owners of luxury second homes to “check your mailbox.”

“The best city in the world deserves the best parks, libraries, and schools in the world. That’s only possible when we all pay our fair share,” he insisted.

If you have a second home in New York City worth more than $5M, check your mailbox when you’re back in the five boroughs — because you’ve got mail. Today, we sent notification letters to property owners, letting them know that our new pied-à-terre tax is coming soon. The best… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 23, 2026

X users — all of whom understand basic economics better than the mayor does — responded with near-unanimous disapproval.

What is the “fair share” of your many constituents who PAY NOTHING, Comrade Mayor? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 23, 2026

In a reversal for the predatory communist, those homes just dropped in value.

They are no longer worth more than $5 million because people who can afford that price do not want to hand their money to a massively corrupt and wasteful city government. — Happy Granddadddddd (@PlotWeaver) July 24, 2026

Consequences of this policy: – More money leaves your state

– More jobs leave your state

– No incentive for the wealthy to buy a property in NYC

– Property value drops

– More construction workers lose jobs

– Realtors lose income. What’s your point with this policy? — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) July 24, 2026

Mamdani, of course, undoubtedly regards himself as a figure of national consequence. After all, last month the mayor endorsed three socialist candidates who went on to defeat establishment opponents in New York’s Democratic primary elections for the U.S. House.

Thus, Mamdani now runs the risk of allowing his pride to direct his actions. And history teaches us that a prideful revolutionary can inflict more damage than any other figure.

Furthermore, when Mamdani’s policies fail, as they inevitably will, look out below, for the prideful revolutionary will lash out at everyone who showed insufficient fervor for the common good — the “warmth of collectivism,” as the mayor called it.

By then, only the poor will remain to feel the frustrated revolutionary’s prideful wrath.

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