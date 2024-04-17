Two months after Pennsylvania Democratic state Rep. Kevin Boyle was videoed making drunken threats in a bar, he is now facing even deeper troubles.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Boyle is being accused of violating a protection from abuse order filed against him by his ex-wife.

The charge will be a violation by communication, police representative Eric Gripp said.

In 2021, Boyle suffered what the Inquirer called “a psychotic episode” that led to a since-expunged arrest. Boyle later told constituents that the arrest and subsequent mental health treatment helped save his life.

In 2021, Boyle was accused of harassment and violating a protection from abuse order against his then-wife, according to WCAU.

The House Democratic Campaign Committee is backing Sean Dougherty, a rival to Boyle, in the April 23 Democratic primary, the Inquirer reported.

Democratic House Majority Leader Matt Bradford has voiced concerns about Boyle’s mental health.

“I love Kevin Boyle, and I want him to get the help he needs. They’re not mutually exclusive. It breaks my heart to see him this way,” he said.

Should Boyle resign? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Boyle has been representing his northeast Philadelphia district since 2011, according to WPVI-TV.

In February, a video of Boyle that was shot in a bar at a time when Boyle appeared to be intoxicated made the rounds on social media. The video showed Boyle refusing to leave the bar when asked to do so and becoming increasingly combative.

WARNING: The following video contains edited vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

JUST IN: Arrest warrant issued for Pa. State Rep. Kevin Boyle (D) due to violation of a protection from abuse order, WPVI reports. Earlier this year, Boyle made headlines for being drunk in a bar. He later said he was “seeking help.” pic.twitter.com/lasYNeGCow — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 16, 2024

“I can end this bar by the way,” he said at one point. “I’ll end this bar.”

“This bar is done. Do you know who the f*** I am?” he said.

Boyle was later banned from the bar, according to CBS.

“Rep. Boyle has been open about his personal challenges. We are encouraged that our colleague and dear friend is seeking help. Our commitment to delivering mental health services does not stop at the Capitol Steps,” a statement from the state House Democratic said at the time.

“One of the main reasons we advocate so strongly for mental health access is the reality that challenges can and do happen to anyone, and seeking treatment should be encouraged, not stigmatized,” the statement said.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.