Commentary

They're Out of Arrows: Over 120 Democrats Forced to Side with Republicans on Key Trump Issue

 By Randy DeSoto  June 25, 2025 at 6:00am
A majority of Democratic House members voted against a resolution calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, proving there is at least some sanity among their ranks.

It also was a concession that, at least for the time being, they are out of arrows to fire at the president.

The final vote was 344 to 79 in favor of tabling the resolution offered by Rep. Al Green, a Texas Democrat.

Yes, that’s the same Al Green who tried to impeach Trump three times during his first term, going back to the Republican leader’s first months in office in 2017. And he’s tried multiple times already during Trump’s second term.

And it’s the same Al Green who interrupted the president’s address to a joint session of Congress in March and refused to sit down as he continued to yell at the president. Green was censured by the House two days later.

His latest problem with Trump was the president’s decision on Saturday to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites.

On Tuesday morning, Green rose on the House floor to announce that he would be filing new articles of impeachment against the president.

Do you think the Democrats will try to impeach Trump again?

“I understand that the Constitution is going to be meaningful or it will be meaningless,” he said, and then asserted that Trump had a duty to consult with Congress before striking Iran.

“Later today, I will bring these articles of impeachment to the floor, and I will call for a vote. I believe that the hour of decision is upon us …” Green said.

And 128 Democrats voted with the Republicans to table Green’s impeachment resolution.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who voted for Green’s resolution, accused Trump on Sunday of committing an impeachable offense, saying that bombing Iran “without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers.”

“It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment,” AOC asserted.

Trump responded with a post on Truth Social, writing, “Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before.”

“She and her Democrat friends have just hit the Lowest Poll Numbers in Congressional History, so go ahead and try Impeaching me, again, MAKE MY DAY!“ he added, borrowing from a Clint Eastwood movie line.

Some of the other Democrats who, like AOC, voted not to table Green’s impeachment resolution were the usual far-left suspects: Reps. Eric Swalwell and Maxine Waters of California, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, and, of course, “squad members” Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

At least there are over 120 House Democrats not lost in la-la land when it comes to impeaching Trump when he was carrying out his constitutionally mandated responsibility to protect the U.S. and its allies.

