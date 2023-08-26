Share
News

Ashli Babbitt's Killer, Capitol Cop Michael Byrd, Gets Rewarded with Promotion: Report

 By Jack Davis  August 26, 2023 at 9:04am
Share

The Capitol Police lieutenant who shot Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt to death during the Capitol incursion will be promoted to captain, according to a new report.

Michael Byrd’s promotion was revealed by Roll Call, which said an internal document it reviewed showed Byrd is among 30 Capitol Police employees being promoted on Sunday.

A representative of the department said it does not discuss personnel matters.

“The promotional process is competitive and equitable,” the representative said, adding that promotions “were well earned across the Department to include multiple Captains, Lieutenants, and Sergeants.”

While Byrd was officially cleared of wrongdoing in Babbitt’s death, a use-of-force expert has condemned his actions.

Trending:
Tucker Carlson Takes Shot at Fellow Ex-Fox News Anchor: 'B***** Little Man'

In a documentary created by The Epoch Times, expert Stan Kephart said Babbitt should not have been killed.

“My conclusion … based on what I saw and observed in the video clips is that Ashli Babbitt was murdered,” said Kephart, who served 42 years in law enforcement and was director of security for the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

“She was shot and killed under color of authority by an officer who violated not only the law but his oath and committed an arrestable offense,” Kephart said.


Last year, former President Donald Trump spoke about the incident in a call with demonstrators protesting the treatment of Jan. 6 prisoners.

“We love Ashli, and it was so horrible what happened to her. That man [who] shot Ashli is a disgrace and then he goes on television and it looks like he was actually bragging about it,” Trump said.

Byrd defended his actions last year in an interview with NBC News.

Byrd said that at the moment he killed Babbitt, “she was posing a threat to the United States House of Representatives.”

“I know that day I saved countless lives,” Byrd said. “I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger. And that’s my job.”

Related:
Tucker Carlson Releases Redo of Explosive Jan. 6 Interview with Former Capitol Police Chief That Fox Never Aired


However, documents obtained by Judicial Watch from the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police regarding Babbitt’s death showed Babbitt was not holding a weapon at the time of the shooting.

“These previously secret records show there was no good reason to shoot and kill Ashli Babbitt,” Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Ashli Babbitt's Killer, Capitol Cop Michael Byrd, Gets Rewarded with Promotion: Report
Ex-FBI Contractor Charged After Authorities Find His Alleged Messages with Minor Boys on Popular Chat Apps
'I Never Abandoned Hope, Trust in God,' Says Miraculous Baseball Player Who Inspired Faith-Based Film 'The Hill'
'Blind Side' Producers Disclose Payouts to Michael Oher and Tuohys in Pushback Against 'Mischaracterizations'
Trump Details 'Terrible Experience' of Being Booked at Fulton County Jail
See more...

Conversation