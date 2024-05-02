One can use the term “soulless” in a number of ways.

It could be used literally, it could be used figuratively, it could be used to call out something that’s lacking individuality or it could be used to describe a lack of humanity and warmth.

And for many people these days, the term could be used to describe the Walt Disney Company.

An endless stream of poor stewardship, half-baked ideas, ham-fisted and forced “representation,” and a general aversion to the fans who helped prop the company up has hamstrung the once-infallible media empire.

That much is inarguable.

One such half-baked idea that many would describe as “soulless”? Disney’s insistence on mining its catalog of classics for much lamer live-action versions.

From “Cinderella,” to “Beauty and the Beast,” to “The Little Mermaid,” to “Aladdin,” to “The Lion King,” Disney has re-released far inferior versions of the movies those remakes are based on over the years.

Even the most ardent Disney fans struggle to defend this practice.

The director of the upcoming live-action prequel to “The Lion King” did not seem to struggle as much defending the practice.

Barry Jenkins, who will helm “Mufasa: The Lion King,” took to social media after fans vocally complained about yet another live-action take on a Disney classic.

(Worse yet, it’s a story nobody was particularly clamoring for. The prequel movie looks to chronicle the rise of Mufasa, the father of the protagonist in 1994’s original “The Lion King,” Simba. Mufasa served his narrative and literary purpose 30 years ago.)

There is nothing soulless about The Lion King. For decades children have sat in theaters all over the world experiencing collective grief for the first time, engaging Shakespeare for the first time, across aisles in myriad languages. A most potent vessel for communal empathy. — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) April 29, 2024

“Barry, You’re too good and talented for this Iger’s soulless machine,” one X user posted.

“There is nothing soulless about The Lion King,” Jenkins fired back. “For decades children have sat in theaters all over the world experiencing collective grief for the first time, engaging Shakespeare for the first time, across aisles in myriad languages. A most potent vessel for communal empathy.”

Jenkins further objected to other social media criticisms.

Bruh what kind of logic is that? How about this, here are a few videos from the “same Barry Jenkins who premiered Moonlight” (as you put it) showing some of the things I was doing in my spare time AT THE SAME TIME I was writing Moonlight. Here we go: — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) April 29, 2024

“Come on man,” another X user posted. “I interviewed you when you premiered Moonlight at TIFF, and that Barry Jenkins wouldn’t have said what you just said.

“You can do a Disney movie for the check, in order to work on your passion projects at a later time, but you don’t have to shill like this.”

After a brief exchange, Jenkins ended the conversation when the X user challenged Disney’s interests.

You said “and that Barry Jenkins wouldn’t have said what you just said.” But it’s cool. You said it. I responded. It’s done. I’m going back to work now. Much respect — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) April 29, 2024

“Read the original comment: that you’re too good and talented for Iger’s soulless machine,” the X user reiterated. “I agree with that comment. Disney represents the capture of creative expression by finance-driven corporate interests, and it exists to fence children’s imaginations behind a paywall.”

You can judge how “soulless” the movie looks so far, as the film has a trailer available:

A lion who would change our lives forever.#Mufasa: The Lion King, in theaters December 20. pic.twitter.com/3YowFEnzok — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) April 29, 2024

“Mufasa: The Lion King” will come out on December 20, 2024.

