The Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks has been charged with felony murder.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced Wednesday that former officer Garrett Rolfe has been charged with murder, according to CBS News.

Rolfe was fired after he fatally shot 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks in the back as Brooks ran away with Rolfe’s taser last week, the publication reported.

Rolfe faces 11 criminal charges, including felony murder, according to CBS. He had spent seven years with the police department before he was fired. If convicted, he could face life in prison — or the death penalty.

Brooks failed a sobriety test after he fell asleep in his car and then physically struggled against responding officers before grabbing a taser and running away. Brooks was then shot and killed by Rolfe.

A Sunday autopsy found that he died from blood loss as well as damage to internal organs.

News of the charges against Rolfe comes as protests and riots continue throughout the nation over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for roughly nine minutes.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and arrested on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

