Share
Sports
News

Auto Racing Legend, Former Indy 500 Winner, Dies at 56

 By Ben Kew  December 31, 2023 at 10:44am
Share

Auto racing legend Gil de Ferran has tragically passed away at the age of 56.

According to the Associated Press, de Ferran was driving with his son, Luke, at a private motor racing club in Opa-Locka, Florida, when he stopped the vehicle to say he was feeling unwell.

He was taken to hospital but was eventually pronounced dead. It has since emerged that he suffered from a cardiac arrest.

Although he never competed in Formula 1, the French-born Brazilian had a successful career in the IndyCar/Cart series from 1995 to 2003, winning a series of titles including the Indy 500 for Penske Racing in 2003.

After retiring from the sport, he built a successful career in Formula 1 working as the sporting director for the BAR/Honda and McLaren teams.

Trending:
Porn Websites to Cut Off Access to Millions of Users After Law Takes Effect in Few Short Days

Another of his achievements included holding the closed-course land speed record, clocking in one lap at a staggering 241.42 miles per hour.

Tributes have since poured in for the Brazilian, including from McClaren and Roger Penske, owner of the Penske Automotive Group for which de Ferran competed.

“Everyone at McLaren Racing is shocked and deeply saddened to learn we have lost a beloved member of our McLaren family,” McClaren wrote on the X platform.

“We send our deepest condolences to Gil de Ferran’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Penske added he “defined class as a driver and as a gentleman.”

Related:
Seven-Time Formula One Champion Hit with Penalty for What He Did After Crash on Track

“We are terribly saddened to hear about today’s tragic passing of Gil de Ferran,” Lenske said in a statement.

“As an IndyCar Champion and an Indianapolis 500 winner, Gil accomplished so much during his career, both on and off the track,” he added. “Gil’s passing is a terrible loss and he will be deeply missed.

Other tributes similarly poured in on social media:

De Ferran is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America.

We can’t do that without your help.

 

America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives.

But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help.

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going.

If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today.

Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too.  Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.
Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.




Auto Racing Legend, Former Indy 500 Winner, Dies at 56
Doritos Liquor Is a Thing Now, But It'll Cost You $65 a Bottle
GOP Lawmakers Push Bills to Slap Down States Booting Trump, Future Candidates from Ballot
Biden's DHS Set to Give Illegal Aliens Photo ID Cards for 'Access to Commonly Used Services'
Methodist Church Calls on Ministers 'to Repent of Any Hurtful Language' like 'Husband' and 'Wife'
See more...

Conversation