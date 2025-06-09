Autopen Bombshell: Biden's Signatures Don't Match - Multiple Different Signatures Found

An autopen — if you’ve somehow avoided any major political news in the last six months — is exactly what it sounds like.

It’s a device that automatically recreates signatures for an individual.

It’s also one of the most controversial things to emerge from former President Joe Biden’s … shall we say “polarizing” lone presidential term.

To wit, it’s hardly a secret that Biden wasn’t exactly the epitome of good health during his presidency.

To say nothing of recent devastating health diagnoses (the 46th president has an aggressive prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones), Biden’s lone term in the Oval Office was characterized by all manner of gaffes — both mental and physical.

Between Biden’s debilitated status and the fact that his autopen appeared to have been used ferociously in his final 100 days (compared to his first three-and-a-half years), it didn’t take much mental straining for many of the former president’s harshest critics to point out the obvious concerns that someone other than Biden appeared to be running the White House via the autopen.

The implications of such a scenario are obvious: Was the White House being run by people who never accrued a single electoral vote?

Biden’s inner circle would obviously never admit such a nefarious plot, but that hasn’t stopped damning reports from painting that picture regardless.

Should any pardons, executive orders, or laws signed by Biden’s autopen be declared null and void? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Case in point, according to The Washington Times, a thorough analysis of those autopen signatures from “Biden” by the Oversight Project has found that at least three different signatures were used through the autopen.

Small differences, like the way the “Jr.” of “Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.” looks in different signatures was called out.

“The uniformity of these signatures on these proclamations led us to conclude with high confidence that there is a third autopen signature,” Kyle Brosnan, vice president of legal matters at the Oversight Project, told the Times.

Now, as patently fishy as this all seems, there is one major caveat noted by The Washington Times: “It’s unclear why at least three mechanical signatures were used in the Biden White House or whether the presidential autopen typically uses multiple signatures.”

Watchdog group says Biden White House used three different autopen signatureshttps://t.co/sk1uedKio0 pic.twitter.com/onaKKCawmz — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) June 9, 2025

So, in total fairness to the Biden administration, having three different autopen signatures could be much ado about nothing.

(It almost certainly isn’t, but I digress.)

However, even that convenient excuse doesn’t mask the fact that Biden’s autopen was used judiciously down the stretch, and there’s reason to believe he wasn’t the one using it.

For example, GOP Rep. James Comer of Kentucky has been on a crusade lately, trying to get to the bottom of this autopen debacle, and his findings have been alarming, to say the least.

That’s to say nothing of casual hearsay elsewhere, as names like Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have also been linked to autopen usage.

Look, Team Biden can certainly argue that there’s nothing illegal about autopen usage and that this is normal behavior from a president — and they may even be right.

Autopen usage had never really been a particularly hot topic in modern politics until it was linked to Biden.

But optics matter, perhaps no more than in the political arena.

Democrats may try to blanket deny these investigations and play it off as being overblown, but that’s not going to help their collective image issues in 2025.

If anything, Democrats should be at the forefront of this issue, swearing accountability and honesty with American voters.

Instead, as usual, it’s the Republicans who are trying to get to the bottom of this sordid scheme, and voters will assuredly notice.

That’s objectively bad news for the blue donkey collective — and no amount of (different) signatures from a shady autopen will fix that.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.