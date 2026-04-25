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More than one-quarter of young Bostonians are planning to move away within five years.
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More than one-quarter of young Bostonians are planning to move away within five years. (Ridofranz - iStock / Getty Images)

Poll Shows Young People Fleeing Major Dem City Due to Cost of Living, Safety, And Jobs

 By Randy DeSoto  April 24, 2026 at 5:38pm
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A survey released this month shows that a “distressing number” of young people living in Boston are likely to move out of the metro area within the next five years.

The poll commissioned by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce found that 26 percent of 20 to 30-year-olds see themselves moving from Beantown in the next five years.

That figure is up from 25 percent in 2023, so not the direction local leaders would like to see.

The main factors respondents listed as “total important” in their decision to move are job availability (79 percent), safety (79 percent), cost of rent (78 percent), and ability to buy a home (72 percent).

The poll also highlighted a “concerning decline” in the day-to-day life satisfaction of young people living in Boston, now at 79 percent, down 10 percent from 2023’s finding of 89 percent.

Of those planning to leave, over half look to move to states in the Southwest (23 percent) or the Southeast (23 percent).

However, 45 percent of those planning to leave Boston would want to end up within Massachusetts.

Boston.com reported in February that a net of more than 30,000 residents left Massachusetts for other states in 2025.

“When Massachusetts loses residents, it loses competitiveness,” Christopher Anderson, co-organizer at the business advocacy group Mass Opportunity Alliance, said in a statement.

He continued, “Businesses follow talent, and persistent out-migration makes it harder to attract investment and grow jobs. This new data confirms what residents and employers alike are experiencing: high costs and an uncompetitive tax structure are pushing people out of the state.

Related:
Post-Christmas Disaster: How 26 Million Pounds of Molasses Killed or Injured 170 in the Streets of Boston in 1919

Florida was the biggest beneficiary of the out-migration from Massachusetts, with nearly 22,000 moving to the Sunshine State. Further, 15,720 went to California, 11,600 to Connecticut, 4,900 to Georgia, 1,800 to Alaska, 1,500 to Alabama, and 1,100 to Arizona, to name some of the destinations.

NBC Boston affiliate WBTS-CD reported, “A controversial ballot proposal, backed by several business groups and opposed by top State House Democrats, would drop the state’s income tax from 5% to 4% over three years — a change supporters say will help bring people into Massachusetts and convince others not to leave, but that opponents say will slash the state’s revenue and force cuts across programs.”

Massachusetts currently ranks 8th among the highest income tax rates in the country (with a flat 5 percent, but a 4 percent surcharge for higher income earners), behind California at No. 1, with a top rate of 13.3 percent, according to Turbotax.

Some of the states with the lowest income tax rates are Arizona, with a 2.5 percent flat rate, and Indiana at 3 percent flat rate. South Carolina has a progressive rate starting at 3 percent up to 6 percent.

States with no personal income tax include Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming.

Forbes reported in January 2024 that the three states gaining the most population were Florida, Texas, and South Carolina. Among those losing the most were the high-tax states of California, Illinois, and New York.

The Boston Chamber of Commerce survey polled 600 people ages 20 to 30 years between Feb. 27 and March 20. The margin of error was +/- 4.12 percent.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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