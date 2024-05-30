If the Supreme Leader of one of the most violent and dictatorial regimes in the world publicly supports your activities, that should be an irrefutable sign that you’ve made a grievous mistake.

But knowing the ignorant college students who have been terrorizing college campuses with their anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian protests this spring, they would probably hardly bat an eye learning that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has endorsed their domestic terrorism on the social media platform X.

These posts did not come from a parody account, or someone pretending to be him — no, they came directly from Khamenei’s official account on social media platform X.

The first came on the evening of May 29.

“I assure you that today the circumstances are changing,” Khamenei wrote. “The people’s conscience has awakened on a global scale & truth is coming to light. Besides you students from dozens of universities in U.S., there have also been uprisings in other countries among academics & general public.”

I assure you that today the circumstances are changing. The people’s conscience has awakened on a global scale & truth is coming to light. Besides you students from dozens of universities in U.S., there have also been uprisings in other countries among academics & general public. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 30, 2024

Later that same night, Khamenei decided to impart some helpful wisdom to these ignorant college students, telling them, “Dear university students in the US, my advice to you is to become familiar with the Quran.”

Dear university students in the US, my advice to you is to become familiar with the Quran. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 30, 2024

A longer statement from the Supreme Leader told the students, “You are standing on the right side of history.”

Imam Khamenei’s letter to American university students:

“You are standing on the right side of history” Watch the full video👇

⏬ https://t.co/bhrUHcDz3C#LetterFromLeader#United4Palestine pic.twitter.com/uvAseCB7SD — Khamenei Media (@Khamenei_m) May 30, 2024

His full statement more explicitly supported the protesters terrorizing Jewish students and calling for the extermination of the Jewish people (unwittingly or otherwise), complete with pro-Palestinian falsehoods and careful use of flattery.

Considering Iran’s relationships with Hamas, the terrorist group that began this whole conflict in the first place, Khamenei no doubt had ulterior motives in egging on college students, most of whom probably couldn’t find Israel on a map.

Among the many false and manipulative sentiments expressed in that statement was one certainly calculated to make these blights on society feel like members of the French Resistance.

Ayatollah told American college students that, “You have now formed a branch of the Resistance Front and have begun an honorable struggle in the face of your government’s ruthless pressure — a government which openly supports the usurper and brutal Zionist regime.”

Clearly, Khamenei, a ruthless and cruel man, did not write this letter out of the nonexistent goodness of his heart.

No, he knew as well as anyone how hopelessly divided the United States has become in the last few decades.

Rather, seeing how controversial and divisive the Gaza War has been among Americans, he and his government have seen the perfect opportunity to further this divide in American politics.

Khamenei has seen a weakness to exploit in the United States, and is playing these self-righteous college protesters like a two-dollar banjo.

The United States of today is not the country it was a few decades ago.

The cracks in America are more open to outside exploitation than ever.

And the college protesters, by fighting for a country that doesn’t exist in a region they know nothing about, are playing right into our enemies’ hands.

