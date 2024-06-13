If climate protesters weren’t so self-righteously obnoxious, you could almost admire their tenacity.

No matter how many times the general populace has made their disdain for them abundantly clear, no matter how many times these protesters have humiliated themselves on the world stage, they just keep trying again.

This time, they decided to try their luck on the field of the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

A tradition hearkening back to 1909, the Congressional Baseball Game has provided a chance for the increasingly antagonistic Democrats and Republicans to express that antagonism through America’s national pastime, while raising money for charity.

And it was this at hallowed event that a group of eight hapless protesters decided to stage their demonstration.

According to The Washington Examiner, on Wednesday night, the game was proceeding as usual when the eight protesters from Climate Defiance attempted to storm the field.

Releasing, for some reason, footage of the thwarted protest on their official X account, Climate Defiance captioned the video with the declaration, “We have taken the field at the Congressional Baseball Game + play has FROZEN! … This Chevron-sponsored game cannot continue. This is unconscionable.”

BREAKING: We have taken the field at the Congressional Baseball Game + play has FROZEN! Congress sends billions of public $$ to subsidize deadly fossil fuels — but the police are tackling us instead. This Chevron-sponsored game cannot continue. This is unconscionable. pic.twitter.com/ZAM3kmm9f7 — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) June 13, 2024

Should disruptive protesters face harsher penalties? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

As seen in the video, the protesters climbed over the barriers to the field, donning shirts reading “END FOSSIL FUELS.”

Almost instantly, they were tackled to the ground by Capitol Police, while spectators filmed the incident and vocalized their approval of the police action.

Another X user shared a different angle of the debacle, which showed that the protesters barely made it to the outfield, while spectators shouted “yeah!” and cheered for the police.

Capitol Police just tackled and arrested several people running onto the field during the congressional baseball game: pic.twitter.com/43sforwxCi — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 12, 2024

According to UPI, the police were aware of a potential protest and informed the public that they had ensured “we had plenty of resources to swiftly respond.”

Later, Climate Defiance themselves confirmed that several of those protesters had been arrested for their actions on the field.

The schadenfreude was palpable in the comments on Climate Defiance’s self-righteous X post.

One user wrote, “And we all laughed at you… you’re literally achieving nothing.”

And we all laughed at you… you’re literally achieving nothing — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) June 13, 2024

“I’ll take you seriously when you only wear, use, and eat what is made without petroleum products,” another wrote.

I’ll take you seriously when you only wear, use, and eat what is made without petroleum products, and not transported on anything using, manufactured, or transported using petroleum products. That puts you back in the early 1800’s, essentially. You haven’t thought this through. — 1984 Is Today (@Tribble_Bait) June 13, 2024

User Joe Chenelly pinpointed precisely the difference between the consequences for protesting in the U.S., versus, say France or Great Britain: “These guys aren’t getting appearance tickets and released around the corner. They went to an actual jail. The feds are different.”

These guys aren’t getting appearance tickets and released around the corner. They went to an actual jail. The feds are different. — Joe Chenelly 🇺🇸 (@jchenelly) June 13, 2024

And he was absolutely spot-on in his observation.

While their equally obnoxious brethren across the pond tend to receive little more than a slap on the wrist for defacing priceless works of art or glueing themselves to runways, the climate protesters here were swiftly incarcerated.

This wasn’t a museum in London or a roadway in Vancouver, this was the Congressional Baseball Game.

Of course the Capitol Police would tackle them to the ground and haul them off to jail before they could even spout one inane slogan.

And, honestly, it was refreshing to see.

Though the arrests here probably won’t break through Climate Defiance’s invincible ignorance, it might at least caution them to think twice before trying to disrupt events connected with the U.S. Government.

Still, if they weren’t so shrill, self-righteous, and hypocritical, you could almost admire their willingness to proclaim their cause from the rooftops despite the universal hatred they’ve acquired.

Almost.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.