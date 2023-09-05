Share
'He's a Bad Guy': Hunt for Escaped Killer Expands as Schools Shut Down and Residents Are Told to Stay Home

 By The Associated Press  September 5, 2023
Authorities have moved and expanded the search area for a convicted murderer who escaped from a suburban Philadelphia prison last week.

The action came after he was spotted on a trail camera at one of the nation’s premier botanical gardens.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, has been spotted five times since he escaped Thursday from the Chester State Prison.

The most recent siting came Monday night at Longwood Gardens, where surveillance video captured him walking through the area with a duffel bag, backpack and hooded sweatshirt.

That sighting led officials to move the search area farther south after they determined that Cavalcante had likely slipped through the original perimeter.

However, they said his movements show he’s feeling the pressure of the massive search and that his options are dwindling.

The expanded search spurred two nearby school districts to cancel classes Tuesday as a precaution, and authorities urged residents to keep their homes and vehicles locked.

They also asked people to check the homes of vacationing neighbors and look out for missing cars, bicycles or any other mode of transportation Cavalcante could use to aid his flight.

“You’re dealing with someone who is desperate and doesn’t want to be caught,” George Bivens, deputy commissioner of operations for the Pennsylvania State Police, said during a news conference Tuesday. “If he can find some shelter, if he can find some food, he’s going to take advantage of whatever he finds.”



Authorities haven’t disclosed how Cavalcante managed to escape, saying it is under investigation.

He was sentenced to life in prison last month for killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her children, and he escaped while awaiting transfer to state prison.

“He’s a bad guy. He needs to be in custody and we are determined to capture him,” Bivens said.

A jury convicted Cavalcante of murdering Deborah Brandao in 2021. He is also wanted in his native Brazil in a 2017 killing and is considered extremely dangerous, authorities said.

Prosecutors say he killed his ex-girlfriend to stop her from telling police about the charges against him in Brazil. He was captured in Virginia after Brandao’s killing, and authorities believe he was trying to return to Brazil.

Law enforcement officers have been using drones, helicopters and dogs in their search for Cavalcante and have been broadcasting a message in Portuguese recorded by his mother, urging him to peacefully surrender.

The prison is roughly 25 miles west of Philadelphia.

It’s not the first escape from a Pennsylvania lockup this year.

A homicide suspect was on the run for over a week after fleeing the Warren County jail on July 6 by climbing on exercise equipment, going through a window and scaling down a rope fashioned from jail bedding.

He was caught looking dirty, wet and “worn out” from living in the wilderness to evade arrest, authorities said.

On May 7, two inmates escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correction Center by cutting a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard. They were gone for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing.

Both were captured the next week.

