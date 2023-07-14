Share
News
At left, self-styled spiritual healer João Teixeira de Faria arrives at the Dom Inacio Loyola House in Abadiania, Brazil, on Dec. 12, 2018. At right, Oprah Winfrey speaks during the Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on June 30.
At left, self-styled spiritual healer João Teixeira de Faria arrives at the Dom Inacio Loyola House in Abadiania, Brazil, on Dec. 12, 2018. At right, Oprah Winfrey speaks during the Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on June 30. (Marcelo Camargo - Agencia Brasil / AP; Arturo Holmes / Getty Images)

Brazilian Faith Healer Touted by Oprah Sentenced to Additional 99 Years for Multiple Rapes

 By Jim Baker  July 14, 2023 at 8:30am
Share

João Teixeira de Faria, a self-proclaimed faith healer from Brazil, has been handed a 99-year prison sentence for multiple sexual crimes, that country’s Agencia Brasil reported Monday.

Known as “João de Deus” or “John of God,” Faria gained international recognition for his alleged healing abilities and attracted a following that included media personality Oprah Winfrey.

The popular talk-show host interviewed him 10 years ago and called him “inspiring,” according to The Associated Press.

Trending:
It's Not Just Cocaine: Secret Service Reveals Another Drug Was Found in Biden White House Twice Last Year

For decades, Faria operated from his modest town in Goiás, Brazil, drawing people from all walks of life to seek his assistance.

Whether celebrities or ordinary individuals, they flocked to his house on the outskirts of Brasília, hoping to experience his claimed “healing touch” and controversial psychic surgeries.

However, the tide turned in December 2018 when a colossal scandal unraveled: More than 300 women came forward to say Faria had sexually abused them after they sought his spiritual guidance, CNN reported at the time.

One year later, he was sentenced to 19 years in prison for raping four different women.

Do you believe some people possess psychic powers?

Since then, other cases have been making their way through the legal system.

The 99-year sentence handed down Monday involved eight victims whom he abused between 2010 and 2018, according to Agencia Brasil.

Metropoles in Brasilia reported that Faria’s total combined prison sentence is now 370 years, nine months and 15 days.

Furthermore, he has been ordered to pay about $20,000 in compensation for moral damages to those eight victims.

Agencia Brasil quoted Faria’s attorney as saying he intends to appeal the decision.

Related:
Arrest Made After Phone Left at Restaurant Is Found to Hold Footage of Numerous Boys Being Raped

If the scale of his sexual crimes wasn’t disturbing enough, an activist who helped to bring him to justice also accused him of running a “sex slave farm” for a baby trafficking operation.

Sabrina Bittencourt said young girls were held captive and raped to produce babies, who were subsequently sold to childless couples worldwide, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported in February 2019.

She said the girls were murdered after 10 years in the operation.

Just days after Bittencourt made these allegations, she died at age 38, according to the Daily Mail. The report said she took her own life.

Two months later, however, the Columbia Journalism Review published a report about investigative journalists questioning the account of Bittencourt’s suicide and suggesting she might still be alive.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Jim Baker
J.W. Baker is a political scientist, historian, reporter, and Baptist minister. He served as a senior staffer on President Trump's 2016 campaign.
J.W. Baker is a political scientist, historian, reporter, and Baptist minister. He served as a senior staffer on President Trump's 2016 campaign.




Brazilian Faith Healer Touted by Oprah Sentenced to Additional 99 Years for Multiple Rapes
Furious House Democrat Launches Impassioned Defense of 'Patriot' George Soros During Hearing
As Donald Trump Dominates Polling, GOP Rival Appears to Draw Only 6 People to Campaign Event
Joy Behar Makes Sick Sexual Confession in Defense of Biden Screaming at His Staff
Trump-Appointed Judge Gives 'Break' to Jan. 6 Defendant - Denies Punishment Sought by Prosecutors
See more...

Conversation