Caitlyn Jenner, one of the most famous transgender names in the world, this week lamented that the saga of trans college swimmer Lia Thomas has been “one of the worst things that happened to the trans community.”

Speaking to British talk show host Piers Morgan on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Jenner said the controversy surrounding Thomas has painted the transgender movement in a negative light.

Jenner, of course, won Olympic gold in 1976, competing as Bruce Jenner. In 2015, he announced that he was “transitioning” to become a woman and changed his name to Caitlyn.

But even as a trans leader, Jenner is not at all happy about Thomas dominating women’s college swimming.

“Lia Thomas is one of the worst things that happened to the trans community because it’s such bad publicity,” Jenner told Morgan on Thursday.

“She had gone through male puberty. Her lungs are bigger, her back’s bigger, her hands are bigger. She just has a tremendous advantage in swimming,” Jenner said. “So I don’t have a problem with her; I have a problem with the NCAA. We have to change the rules.”

Lia Thomas, born as a male named William, competed on the University of Pennsylvania men’s swim team for nearly three seasons before “transitioning” and switching over to the women’s team.

On the men’s team, William Thomas was unremarkable. However, once he began competing on the women’s team, the sky was the limit. His sudden success culminated in an NCAA championship in the women’s 500-yard freestyle.

Thomas’ dominance brought with it an avalanche of criticism over the unfairness of it all. Jenner apparently feels the backlash has set the transgender cause back.

This is not the first time Jenner has spoken out against Thomas competing as a woman. In March, he tweeted that the swimmer who came in second to Thomas at the NCAA championships was the real winner of the event.

In March of last year, Jenner said that boys should not compete against girls.

“This is a question of fairness,” Jenner said. “That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn’t fair, and we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

Like Thomas, Jenner may suffer from gender confusion. But at least Jenner hasn’t lost all touch with truth and reality.

Men should not be allowed to compete against women. As Jenner correctly noted, it simply isn’t fair.

