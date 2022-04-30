Share
Commentary
Sports
Caitlyn Jenner, left, appears on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Thursday. Lia Thomas waits for a preliminary heat in the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships on March 17 at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
Commentary
Caitlyn Jenner, left, appears on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Thursday. Lia Thomas waits for a preliminary heat in the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships on March 17 at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. (Piers Morgan Uncensored / YouTube screen shot; John Bazemore / AP)

Bad Publicity from Lia Thomas Is 'One of the Worst Things That Happened to the Trans Community'

 By Warner Todd Huston  April 30, 2022 at 2:17pm
Share

Caitlyn Jenner, one of the most famous transgender names in the world, this week lamented that the saga of trans college swimmer Lia Thomas has been “one of the worst things that happened to the trans community.”

Speaking to British talk show host Piers Morgan on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Jenner said the controversy surrounding Thomas has painted the transgender movement in a negative light.

Jenner, of course, won Olympic gold in 1976, competing as Bruce Jenner. In 2015, he announced that he was “transitioning” to become a woman and changed his name to Caitlyn.

But even as a trans leader, Jenner is not at all happy about Thomas dominating women’s college swimming.

“Lia Thomas is one of the worst things that happened to the trans community because it’s such bad publicity,” Jenner told Morgan on Thursday.

Trending:
They Tried to Stick Florida with Disney's Billion-Dollar Debt, Then DeSantis Delivers the Bad News

“She had gone through male puberty. Her lungs are bigger, her back’s bigger, her hands are bigger. She just has a tremendous advantage in swimming,” Jenner said. “So I don’t have a problem with her; I have a problem with the NCAA. We have to change the rules.”

Lia Thomas, born as a male named William, competed on the University of Pennsylvania men’s swim team for nearly three seasons before “transitioning” and switching over to the women’s team.

On the men’s team, William Thomas was unremarkable. However, once he began competing on the women’s team, the sky was the limit. His sudden success culminated in an NCAA championship in the women’s 500-yard freestyle.

Thomas’ dominance brought with it an avalanche of criticism over the unfairness of it all. Jenner apparently feels the backlash has set the transgender cause back.

This is not the first time Jenner has spoken out against Thomas competing as a woman. In March, he tweeted that the swimmer who came in second to Thomas at the NCAA championships was the real winner of the event.

Related:
They Tried to Stick Florida with Disney's Billion-Dollar Debt, Then DeSantis Delivers the Bad News

In March of last year, Jenner said that boys should not compete against girls.

“This is a question of fairness,” Jenner said. “That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn’t fair, and we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

Like Thomas, Jenner may suffer from gender confusion. But at least Jenner hasn’t lost all touch with truth and reality.

Men should not be allowed to compete against women. As Jenner correctly noted, it simply isn’t fair.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Bad Publicity from Lia Thomas Is 'One of the Worst Things That Happened to the Trans Community'
Twitter's Woke Employees Outraged Over Elon Musk's Takeover, Reveal Their Biggest Fear
Study Confirms What We Knew All Along: Look What's Happening in Areas with High Gun Ownership
Kenosha Parks Commission Considers Memorializing Man Who Rittenhouse Shot, Angry Community Disgusted
Insider at Twitter's All-Hands Meeting Reveals Why Elon Musk Is Exactly What the Platform Needs
See more...

Conversation