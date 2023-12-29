Share
Commentary

Ban on Transgender Surgery for Minors Hits Roadblock Days Before It Goes Into Effect

 By Allison Anton  December 29, 2023 at 9:07am
Share

The fight against the socially sanctioned child abuse known as “gender affirming” surgery is not over.

Though we have had some significant, even unexpected, victories over the past year, the virulence with which this degeneracy is championed by the social justice warriors on the left means there is still a lot of pushback yet to come.

On Jan. 1, Idaho’s ban against transgender surgery for minors was supposed to go into effect. The law, known as House Bill 71, or the Vulnerable Child Act, had been signed in April by the state’s Republican governor, Brad Little.

As reported by The New York Times, however, two families, with the support of increasingly radical left-wing organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the bill.

In an official statement released on the ACLU’s website, one of the plaintiffs, a 16-year-old transgender patient known only as Jane Doe, said, “Being able to live my life as my true self has been a long journey, and my medical care has been an important part of that journey. My family, my doctors, and I have worked together to make decisions about my medical care, and it’s shocking to have politicians take those decisions away from us.”

Trending:
Ex-NFL Player, Fans Horrified as Host Makes Nipple Joke on Air During Christmas Gift Exchange

Thanks to this lawsuit, now Clinton-appointed federal Judge B. Lynn Winmill has blocked the bill, citing its alleged violations of the 14th Amendment.

Winmill wrote, “[t]he authors of the 14th Amendment fully understood and intended that the amendment would prevent state legislatures from passing laws that denied equal protection of the laws or invaded the fundamental rights of the people,” according to The Daily Wire.

As quoted in The Daily Wire, the bill forbids surgeries “that sterilize or mutilate, or artificially construct tissue with the appearance of genitalia that differs from the child’s biological sex,” as well as banning the use of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones before the child finishes puberty.

Obviously those on the left were going to issue legal challenges to this bill, especially as more states continue proposing and approving these bills.

Should the bill be enforced in the state?

To the dismay of the prominent left-wing activists, public support for these bills is quite strong, with similar bills being introduced in Georgia, Alabama and Kentucky.

The truth is, while most adults are divided as to the ethics of the availability of these surgeries to consenting adults, the majority of Americans, and indeed, sane people in general, are opposed to allowing these surgeries to be performed on children.

Children are not allowed to smoke, drink, drive or even get a tattoo before age 16 at the earliest — usually not before 18 to 21. Why would any sane person think a child could consent to irreversible medical procedures when, by his own admission, he is not in his right mind?

Fortunately, this block is only temporary. The fact that the Vulnerable Child Act got as far as it has is an encouraging sign. Slowly but surely, more people are waking up to the monstrous horror of the “gender affirming” surgeries and the transgender movement as a whole.

That said, this social contagion is still spreading alarmingly across the country, as evidenced by the children the ACLU roped in to filing a complaint against this legislation.

Related:
Transgender Actor Behind Viral Delta Video Has Ties to Dylan Mulvaney

That this experienced federal judge is likewise letting his emotions drive his decision instead of his rationality further exemplifies the insidious extent of this collective insanity.

Compassion is a beautiful thing, but not when it’s completely divorced from logic and reality.

In reality, banning these surgeries will prevent children from following the whims of the moment, leading to a life of dependence on medical interventions and inescapable regret.

While the existence of these bills can give us hope, the opposition to them shows us that the fight is not over yet. As with abortion, we can’t rest until these procedures are banned in every state in the country.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America.

We can’t do that without your help.

 

America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives.

But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help.

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going.

If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today.

Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too.  Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.
Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Allison Anton
Allison Anton dabbles in fiction, as well as commenting on depressing modern trends and media. She calls the metro Atlanta area home, and when she’s not writing, she’s creating a loving home for her amazing husband.




Ban on Transgender Surgery for Minors Hits Roadblock Days Before It Goes Into Effect
Self-Proclaimed 'Ecosexual' Takes Nature Loving to the Next Level, Says She's in Relationship with Tree
Devastating Highway Tragedy Leaves 9-Month-Old Boy Orphaned
Alleged Serial Killer Lured Victims Into the Woods with Promise of Riches - Don't Fall for This One
Hunting Influencer Hit with Poaching Allegations and 19 Charges: 'We're Kinda Lost for Words'
See more...

Conversation