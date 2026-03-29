Bank of America to Pay $72.5M Settlement Over Epstein Lawsuit

Bank of America is paying $72.5 million to settle a federal lawsuit claiming it enabled sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The lawsuit claimed Bank of America ignored “obvious red flags” while doing business with Epstein and his associates, according to the New York Post.

The bank, so the lawsuit claimed, could have brought law enforcement down upon Epstein sooner if it had adopted a see-no-evil policy. Epstein died in 2019 in a federal jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Bank of America has agreed to pay $72.5 million to victims of Jeffrey Epstein who accused the bank of ignoring “numerous red flags” that facilitated the trafficking of young girls. https://t.co/9KNi8OJDWq — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) March 28, 2026

Bank of America is the third bank to settle a lawsuit linked to Epstein. JPMorgan Chase ponied up for $290 million. Deutsche Bank settled for $75 million.

In a statement, a Bank of America representative said, “While we stand by our prior statements made in the filings in this case, including that Bank of America did not facilitate sex-trafficking crimes, this resolution allows us to put this matter behind us and provides further closure for the plaintiffs,” according to The New York Times.

Bank of America became Epstein’s bank after JPMorgan cut ties with him.

The settlement would pay “all women who were sexually abused or trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, or by any person who is connected to or otherwise associated with Jeffrey Epstein or any Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking venture, between June 30, 2008 and July 6, 2019, inclusive,” according to CNBC.

Lawyers estimate “that there are at least 60 women who were victimized by Epstein between” those dates, the filing said.

The lead plaintiff alleged that after meeting Epstein in 2011, and through 2019, “Epstein sexually abused Jane Doe on at least 100 occasions, including but not limited to, forcibly touching her, forcibly raping her, and forcing her to engage in sexual acts with other women for his own depraved sexual gratification.”

The suit says that in May 2013, the woman, known in court papers as Jane Doe opened a bank account at Bank of America at the direction of Epstein’s accountant and an immigration attorney to defraud immigration officials.

Three banks. Three settlements. Zero prosecutions. JPMorgan: $290 million.

Deutsche Bank: $75 million.

Bank of America: settled today. Every bank that banked Epstein has now paid survivors. Not a single executive has been charged. — Epstein File Search (@epsteinsearchin) March 17, 2026

“At the heart of the Amended Complaint, Lead Plaintiff alleges that Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking venture was facilitated and enabled by [Bank of America] helping Epstein avoid regulators’ scrutiny and providing Epstein with withdrawal and wire services, all so Defendant could profit from Epstein and his associates,” the filing about the settlement said.

“Lead Plaintiff further alleges that Defendant’s assistance to Epstein’s sex trafficking enterprise prevented the authorities from discovering his illegal scheme and increased the size and scale of Epstein’s access to and control of victims, causing damage to members of the Class,” the filing said.

BANK OF AMERICA SETTLES EPSTEIN-LINKED CASE FOR $72.5M, NO TRIAL The quiet payout raises fresh questions about accountability and transparency, as one of the world’s largest banks avoids a prolonged courtroom battle over alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein. #WashingtonEye pic.twitter.com/Dg9wpyRgDC — Washington Eye (@washington_EY) March 28, 2026

The lawsuit said Epstein paid Jane Doe’s expenses using a Bank of America account, and held her status as animmigrant “over her head, until her ultimate escape when Jeffrey Epstein died,” according to CBS.

Sigrid McCawley, a lawyer for the victims, said the deal was “one more step on the road to much deserved justice,” according to the BBC.

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