Texas A&M Corpus Christi player Tre Jones leads off of first during an NCAA baseball game against Tarleton State on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Stephenville, Texas. (Brandon Wade / Associated Press)
Baseball Player Electrifies Crowd with Incredible National Anthem Performance, Then Has a Huge Game

 By Jack Davis  May 22, 2023 at 8:05am
When Texas A&M Corpus-Christi junior Tre Jones took to the field Saturday for his final home game of the season, he gave a performance that will be remembered.

As part of Senior Day festivities before the game, Jones brought his electric guitar and a speaker out onto the field for his rendition of the national anthem.

As the crowd stood to honor the nation, Jones played a stirring rendition of the anthem, finishing with a burst of solo energy as the crowd went wild.

“It was as cool as it gets,” Grayson Weir wrote on Outkick.

The performance drew rave reviews on Twitter.

Jones was not done when the music ended.

Although Texas A&M Corpus-Christi ended up losing 5-1 to Incarnate Word, Jones closed out the game with a memorable day when he largely was his team’s offense, according to the game’s box score.

Jones went 3-for-4, getting three of his team’s seven hits. He was left on base twice.

The team’s loss dropped the team to 24-29 on the season. The team starts its Southland Conference Tournament playoffs Tuesday against McNeese State, according to Fox News.

According to the team website, last year the Houston native was named to the SLC All-Conference First-Team as its designated hitter.

In 2022, he had a slugging percentage of .743, had 30 extra-base hits out of his 107 times on base, and whacked an out-of-the-park home run in an exhibition game against a minor league affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation