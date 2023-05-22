Baseball Player Electrifies Crowd with Incredible National Anthem Performance, Then Has a Huge Game

When Texas A&M Corpus-Christi junior Tre Jones took to the field Saturday for his final home game of the season, he gave a performance that will be remembered.

As part of Senior Day festivities before the game, Jones brought his electric guitar and a speaker out onto the field for his rendition of the national anthem.

As the crowd stood to honor the nation, Jones played a stirring rendition of the anthem, finishing with a burst of solo energy as the crowd went wild.

“It was as cool as it gets,” Grayson Weir wrote on Outkick.

Let’s play some baseball!@tre__jones with the special Senior Day treat of playing the National Anthem on his home field! 🎸🇺🇸#ShakasUp x 📺 https://t.co/KoK5FPQikr pic.twitter.com/z8MlkuiRrl — Islanders Baseball (@IslandersBSB) May 20, 2023

The performance drew rave reviews on Twitter.

As a disabled vet I am very happy that you played the National Anthem this way. You learned the music and just didn’t sing words. I hope you have a long and wonderful baseball career or whatever you do in life. — Smooner (@duckmansmoon1) May 22, 2023

Andy Vermaut shares:College baseball player performs national anthem on guitar before game: Tre Jones III put on an electric performance of the national anthem before Texas… Thank you. #ThankYouJournalistsForTheNewsWeGetFromYou #AndyVermautThanksYou https://t.co/QkCR4iJom3 pic.twitter.com/7zMNVQfeFl — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) May 21, 2023

Let’s start the week with positive news. What an awesome rendition of America’s National Anthem. WATCH: College Baseball Player Plays Stirring Rendition of the National Anthem on Guitar https://t.co/sgFxiZuM0O — Scott4Trump (@Scott_4Trump) May 22, 2023

Jones was not done when the music ended.

Although Texas A&M Corpus-Christi ended up losing 5-1 to Incarnate Word, Jones closed out the game with a memorable day when he largely was his team’s offense, according to the game’s box score.

Jones went 3-for-4, getting three of his team’s seven hits. He was left on base twice.

The team’s loss dropped the team to 24-29 on the season. The team starts its Southland Conference Tournament playoffs Tuesday against McNeese State, according to Fox News.

According to the team website, last year the Houston native was named to the SLC All-Conference First-Team as its designated hitter.

B5 | SEE YOU LATER!!! Home run to dead center by Jones!!! Islanders extend their 7-2 lead over New Orleans!#ShakasUp pic.twitter.com/3pDLzl7VQy — Islanders Baseball (@IslandersBSB) April 16, 2023

In 2022, he had a slugging percentage of .743, had 30 extra-base hits out of his 107 times on base, and whacked an out-of-the-park home run in an exhibition game against a minor league affiliate of the Houston Astros.

