The Project Veritas team deserves yet another round of applause after pulling back the curtain and exposing what’s being said behind the curtain by Nevada Democratic operatives, just days before the 2022 midterms.

In a stunning undercover video publicized last week by the group founded by conservative activist James O’Keefe, a man named Isaac Gudino, who was described in the video as a “Nevada Democratic Victory Field Organizer,” spilled his guts in admitting that Republican Latinos will be to blame if his side loses on Tuesday, given that the once-Democrat friendly Hispanic demographic has clearly moved further to the right than Democrats care to admit.

The Nevada Senate race, one of the closely watched elections in this midterm cycle, pits Republican candidate Adam Laxalt against Nevada incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. The two camps have fought hard for the Latino vote, given that the demographic is influential enough in Nevada to likely swing the race.

The video was shot at what appears to be a typical campaign field office. Gudino held nothing back as he admitted why he believes Latinos are naturally more inclined to vote Republican.

The video is here:







“Don’t they traditionally vote with us?” the undercover Project Veritas operative asked, with Gudino sitting nearby.

“Haven’t you ever spoken to a Hispanic? Cause, like, when you do, it makes more sense,” Gudino said, attempting to explain why the Hispanic vote is largely pulling to the right.

He explained to another person in the room that operatives make the mistake of thinking Hispanics “only care about immigration.”

“They’re just muy machismo, like, hey, you know, I don’t like gay people and s**t,” Gudino said. “It just, it’s normal to me, it doesn’t surprise me anymore.”

Gudino, who acknowledges on the video that doesn’t speak Spanish but can read it slightly, goes on to expound on his infinite wisdom on Nevada Latino demographics before the video cuts to Gudino standing outside with the unnamed Project Veritas operative.

“No if, high key – if we lose, they’re why,” Gudino said in responding to the operative suggesting Hispanic Nevadans are “moving away” from the Democratic Party.

“If there’s any reason we lose, it’ll be Latino Republicans,” Gudino said. He went on to support the claim by referencing campaign signs written in Spanish that had conservative slogans and talking points, adding, “I was like, oh no! Now they, somebody got smart enough to write their s**t in Spanish.”

Of course, Gudino is full of it. Hispanics haven’t suddenly switched political sides simply because a Republican campaign operative began writing pro-conservative slogans in Spanish. Hispanics have moved right because it’s where their core values live.

Family, life, and freedom, are just a few of those core values. Sure, the Republican Party has made efforts to target the Latino community, especially after former President Donald Trump picked up historic Latino gains, and charted a path forward for the Latino community to support GOP candidates openly, as The Associated Press reported earlier this year.

However, Latinos, like every other demographic, buy groceries, pay for gas, and have to figure out how to pay the electric bill. The economy is at the top of the list of concerns for a vast majority of American voters, and the party in power, the Democrats, are rightfully taking the blame for the way things are right now.

Regarding Nevada’s heated Senate race, the latest polling from Emerson College Polling, KLAS 8 News Now and The Hill revealed that Laxalt has taken a commanding 5-point lead over Masto, The Hill reported. The poll of 2,000 “very likely” voters had a margin of error of 2.1 points, according to The Hill.

Several additional polls within the last week also show Laxalt holding a steady lead. A Nov. 4 InsiderAdvantage poll of 550 likely voters, reported by American Greatness on Saturday, not only gave Laxalt a 6-point lead over Masto, but it also revealed that Nevada Hispanics are breaking hard for Laxalt. The poll had a margin of error of 4.2 percent.

New American Greatness/Insider Advantage (R) poll for Nevada’s elections Adam Laxalt (R): 50%

Catherine Cortez Masto (D-inc): 44% Joe Lombardo (R): 49%

Steve Sisolak (D-inc): 44%https://t.co/imvWEBDDol — Political Election Projections (@tencor_7144) November 5, 2022

“Those of all other races (mainly Hispanic) broke for Laxalt 56.7 percent to 27.8 percent,” Amerrican greatness reported.

It seems evident that Gudino knows that his candidate is likely to lose, and Latino voters will be one of the primary reasons.

As it turns out, Hispanics value faith, family, freedom, and fiscal responsibility more than Democratic operatives presumably realized, and that’ll be on full display Tuesday night when the Election Day results begin to pour in.

