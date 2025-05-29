Baylor Football Player, 18, Killed in His Hometown: 'We Are Heartbroken'

A college football player died in his Mississippi hometown early Wednesday morning after being shot multiple times.

The Greenville Police Department discovered Alex Foster, 18, bleeding out in his car shortly after midnight, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Paramedics transported Foster to the hospital, where he died about 30 minutes later.

No arrests have been made.

Foster was a defensive lineman for the Baylor Bears at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and was vacationing in Greenville for the summer.

He had planned to return to the Baylor campus this weekend, said St. Joseph Catholic-Greenville football coach John Baker.

“He was just a great guy,” Baker told the Clarion Ledger. “Real quiet, soft-spoken guy, you know. Had his head on right and was wanting to make it out. He was a good dude, man.”

Foster’s death was reportedly one among a recent string of deaths plaguing Greenville, a city with fewer than 30,000 people, according to 2024 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Over the past several weeks, particularly days, our community has been deeply shaken by a surge in violent crimes, including multiple shootings, a surge in violent crimes, acts of gun violence, and senseless killings,” said Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons in a virtual address.

Following the shooting, Simmons ordered a city-wide curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day until further notice.

“This curfew is necessary to stabilize conditions, support law enforcement efforts, and protect the innocent from further harm in this community,” Simmons said.

Simmons also ordered all nightclubs and “late-night establishments” to shut down at midnight.

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades and football coach Dave Aranda issued a joint statement on X about Foster’s death.

“We are heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Alex Foster, a beloved teammate, friend and a cherished part of the Baylor family,” the statement said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Alex’s family and all those who loved him.

“In his time of deep sorrow, we draw strength from our faith and the unwavering love of the Baylor community. Our immediate focus is on supporting Alex’s family and his teammates through this devastating loss,” the statement read.

Foster was a freshman at Baylor and previously played at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Greenville.

