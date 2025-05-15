Share
News
Federal officials are asking the Supreme Court to lift an injunction blocking deportations due to trouble by alleged gang members at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility in Texas, left. They're eager to resume sending suspected Tren de Aragua gang members to other locations, including lockup facilities in El Salvador, right.
Federal officials are asking the Supreme Court to lift an injunction blocking deportations due to trouble by alleged gang members at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility in Texas, left. They're eager to resume sending suspected Tren de Aragua gang members to other locations, including lockup facilities in El Salvador, right. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images; Salvadoran Government/ Getty Images)

DHS Files Emergency SCOTUS Request After Violent Gang Members Take Over ICE Facility

 By Bryan Chai  May 15, 2025 at 1:36pm
Share

The Department of Homeland Security has urgently requested the U.S. Supreme Court to lift a temporary injunction blocking deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, citing a violent incident at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

The emergency filing, announced Tuesday, follows a dangerous uprising at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility in Anson, Texas, involving members of the Tren de Aragua gang, a group designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration.

According to DHS, 23 TdA members barricaded themselves inside their housing unit at the facility, using bed cots to block doors and threatening to take hostages and harm ICE agents.

They also threatened to flood the facility by clogging toilets.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin described the severity of the situation in a statement released by DHS, emphasizing the immediate threat posed by the detained gang members.

“Twenty-three TdA members barricaded themselves in the Bluebonnet Detention Facility, threatened to take hostages, and endangered officers. Keeping these foreign terrorists in ICE facilities poses a serious threat to ICE officers, staff, and other detainees,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

She then took a moment to skewer the sympathetic views often shared for these illegal immigrants.

“The media repeated these TdA gang members’ false sob stories, but the truth is these are members of a foreign terrorist organization that rape, maim, and murder for sport,” McLaughlin said.

The incident has heightened concerns about the safety of ICE personnel and other detainees held at the facility, prompting DHS to seek immediate action from the Supreme Court.

Do you think Tren de Aragua should be considered a terrorist group?

The temporary injunction, issued in March, was requested by the American Civil Liberties Union to halt the deportation of dozens of Venezuelan migrants, including those detained at Bluebonnet.

DHS argues that the injunction prevents the swift removal of dangerous individuals, such as the TdA members involved in the uprising, who pose a significant risk to national security.

The Bluebonnet Detention Facility has been at the center of recent legal battles over the Trump administration’s aggressive deportation policies targeting migrants under the Alien Enemies Act, as noted by Reuters.

The Tren de Aragua gang, originating from Venezuela, has been linked to violent crimes, including rape, murder, and extortion, both in the United States and abroad, according to federal authorities.

The Supreme Court’s urged decision on the emergency request could set a precedent for how the Alien Enemies Act is applied to all manner of detainee deportations in the future.

Related:
Illegal Alien Who Killed 24-Year-Old Woman Gets 'Ridiculous' Light Sentence, Triggering Backlash

DHS has emphasized that delays in deporting violent gang members could lead to further incidents, endangering the lives of ICE officers and staff working in detention facilities.

The uprising at Bluebonnet is part of a broader challenge faced by ICE, which is grappling with limited detention space and staffing shortages amid a push for mass deportations.

The Trump administration has prioritized deporting individuals with criminal convictions, particularly those affiliated with gangs like Tren de Aragua and MS-13, as part of its immigration enforcement strategy.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




DHS Files Emergency SCOTUS Request After Violent Gang Members Take Over ICE Facility
Jake Tapper Wants Praise for Exposing the Biden Cover-Up, But Look What He Did Just Last Year
CNN Slammed for 'Unbelievable' Anti-Trump Spin on Falling Egg Prices
Web of 'Chinese Spies' Has Fully Infiltrated Prestigious US University, Student Investigation Finds
It's an Actual Mobile McDonald's, And Even Trump's Jaw Had to Hit the Floor When It Rolled Up
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation