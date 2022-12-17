The $10 million home formerly owned by Betty White has been demolished, nearly a year after her death.

The “Golden Girls” star died last year on Dec. 31 — less than a month away from her 100th birthday.

News of the demolition was announced through a Sunday post on the late star’s Instagram account.

“Hello all! I owe a post (or two) I know. This is such a busy time of year and coming up on the anniversary of Betty’s passing is hitting in ways I hadn’t anticipated. Her Brentwood home is no more (save the fireplaces which will be gone in short order). I promise a wonderful tribute to our most wonderful lady very soon!!!!” the post read, according to Fox Business.

The account is reportedly managed by her former assistant, Kiersten Mikelas.

White’s 3,029-square-foot Brentwood home, built in 1952, was listed in April for $10.5 million and quickly sold a month later for $10.678 million. The property had reportedly been listed as a “teardown” and prospective buyers weren’t even allowed to view the home’s interior before buying.

Many fans have questioned the reason for demolishing the home of such a beloved star.

This is so sad

& so disrespectful of the new owners.

this house should have been on some historical registry

Betty White’s longtime Brentwood, Calif. home has officially been demolished.

https://t.co/rGHH4YtGvy pic.twitter.com/V6O9N4Y9ic — Helen’s daughter (@yesmam47) December 14, 2022

“I don’t understand why her historic home was torn down. Was that her wish and why?” one Instagram user asked. Another pointed to previous reports that White didn’t like living at that home.

The actress apparently preferred to stay at the house she built with her late husband Allen Ludden in Carmel, California, where they enjoyed an ocean view.

A source told The New York Post back in 2021 that the actress “never wanted to leave her home in Carmel” but had to move back into her Brentwood home “for at-home care,” which was more accessible in Los Angeles.

“If she had it her way, Betty would’ve lived and died in that home [in Carmel]. It’s the home she shared with her husband, it’s where she felt more comfortable,” the source said at the time.

White was married three times and divorced twice. Her third and longest marriage was with Ludden, who died of stomach cancer in 1981.

Carmel luxury real estate expert Nicole Truszkowski recently told People Magazine, “The [Carmel] home embodies the spirit of Betty and Allen. It was eloquently understated with the focus on nature and the natural beauty surrounding the home.”

“Spending time in Carmel was one of Betty’s favorite things to do. She enjoyed many treasured moments with her family and close friends,” Truszkowski said.

People reported that White’s Carmel home was listed in March and sold for $10.775 million, far above the $7.95 million asking price.

Betty White’s estate is also listing her primary home in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. The actress and her third husband, the late Allen Ludden, purchased the house in 1968, according to property records, after marrying in 1963. https://t.co/ulFymswuDW pic.twitter.com/z0ENEbNub6 — WSJ Real Estate (@WSJRealEstate) April 26, 2022

As well as being inducted into the California Hall of Fame, White was recognized by the Guinness World Records for having had the longest TV career (74 years) of a female entertainer.

White appeared in dozens of shows and movies but is best known for “Golden Girls,” a sitcom about four divorced/widowed women who live as roommates.

