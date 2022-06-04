Betty White's Iconic Los Angeles Home Listed as a 'Teardown' Sells for over $10 Million

Shortly after Betty White’s passing, her home in Los Angeles became the destination of many fan pilgrimages, as they made the trip to pay their respects to the late, great, universally beloved actress.

The house was almost as much an icon as White herself, with its yellow doors and shutters, overall charm and impeccable presentation.







Nestled in the Brentwood community, the house was listed for sale in April for $10.57 million.

The home was built in 1952, and boasts just over 3,000 square feet of space — but during the time the house was listed, prospective buyers weren’t even allowed inside to see it, as it was listed as a teardown, according to the New York Post.







The main selling point of the listing was the land, which is .72 acres and private, and offers mountain views as well as views of the Getty. There’s also a three-car garage, a guesthouse and a pool.

White and her husband Ludden bought the home in 1968, and she gave a tongue-in-cheek tour of the home in 2017.







While her Brentwood home was her primary residence and the home she passed away in, she and Ludden also had a home built on a smaller parcel of land they purchased in 1978 in Carmel-by-the-Sea for just $170,000 at the time.

The 3,600-square-foot home was designed by architect Richard Hicks and was completed in 1981. The three-story waterfront house offers views of Point Lobos Nature Reserve, Ribera Beach and Monastery Beach from most rooms in the house, but Ludden only got to enjoy their new digs for a few nights before his passing.







With multiple decks, giant windows, and a picturesque garden that leads to the sand and walking paths, the property maximized the scenery and perfect weather the area is known for.

White’s Carmel house was listed three months after her death for $7.95 million, but ended up selling for $10.775 million through Zak Freedman and Truszkowski Freedman & Associates, Sotheby’s International Realty — Carmel Brokerage.

“The home embodies the spirit of Betty and Allen,” Nicole Truszkowski of Truszkowski Freedman & Associates told People. “It was eloquently understated with the focus on nature and the natural beauty surrounding the home.







“Spending time in Carmel was one of Betty’s favorite things to do. She enjoyed many treasured moments with her family and close friends. Betty’s home in Carmel was her special sanctuary and it was one of her favorite places to recharge and rejuvenate.”

