Mayor Jim Ross of Arlington, Texas, listens to a reporter's question after attending meetings at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 14, 2021. (Patrick Semansky / AP)

'Beyond Shocking': Texas Mayor Launches Vulgar Tirade Against Christian Street Preacher in Viral Video

 By Ben Zeisloft  August 11, 2025 at 5:26am
Warning: This article contains sexually explicit and vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Jim Ross, the mayor of Arlington, Texas, was seen using vulgar and sexually explicit language with a Christian street preacher during an LGBT event.

Vice News recorded footage of Ross arguing with Ruben Israel, a traveling street preacher, at an event called Southern Decadence in New Orleans, Louisiana, back in 2018, which was before he was mayor.

“I believe y’all can have free speech,” Ross said in the video. “But this is some hateful s***, and I am a heterosexual guy.”

The Dallas Express reported on the newly surfaced exchange on Friday.

“You stand out here like you are a bada** motherf***er,” Ross told Israel before making crude remarks about his wife. “You don’t think anal sex is good, do you? Have you ever f***ed your old lady in the a**? I’d f*** your old lady in the a**.”

Ross continued his tirade against Israel, who did not directly engage with the insults.

“Shut your a**. Shut your a**, you little piece of s***. You ought to talk s***. These people around here are having a good f***ing time,” Ross said.

Ross at one point called Israel a “p**** motherf***er.”

Local Republican officials voiced disgust over the comments toward the Christian itinerant preacher, who died in 2023, according to the Christian Post.

WARNING: The following video contains sexually explicit and vulgar language that may offend some readers. 

Tarrant County GOP Chairman Bo French told The Dallas Express that the video was “beyond shocking.”

“What a disgusting piece of human garbage. Mayor Ross should resign immediately,” French added.

Tarrant County Republican Precinct Chair TK Campbell added, “The now Mayor of Arlington’s vile, profanity-laced rant at the late Ruben Israel, a Christian street preacher, is a disgrace.”

“Perhaps the mayor was stressed out because of not being able to pay his taxes of late, but his unprofessional conduct mirrors the worst of today’s cursing Democrats,” Campbell continued. “Leadership demands better.”

Ross is indeed in hot water already for missing tax payments, which has led to the IRS garnishing his salary.

He has an outstanding debt of nearly $175,000.

Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the communications director for the Foundation to Abolish Abortion. He also serves as a writer and editor for The Sentinel. He is a former reporter for The Daily Wire and has been published in other conservative media outlets such as The Spectator and Campus Reform. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




